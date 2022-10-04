Read full article on original website
Related
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Month Until Midterms
This Saturday marks one month until the 2022 midterm elections are set to take place and in one of the nation's most closely watched races it appears the Democrat may be poised for victory. Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to succeed Senator Pat...
DeSantis' Scowl as Biden Mentions Climate Change Has Internet in Stitches
Social Media users were quick to make jokes at the expense at both President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after a video of a speech appeared to show the latter pulling a face. The pair met on Wednesday and spoke about the state's ability to deal with the...
Trump Faces 'Major Step Toward' DOJ Indictment, Harvard Professor Predicts
Harvard law professor and legal scholar Laurence Tribe predicted on Thursday that the Justice Department seems to be taking a step toward possibly indicting former President Donald Trump for keeping classified White House documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving office. "This looks like a major step toward an indictment...
Republicans Applaud Biden for Marijuana Decision: 'The Right Direction'
Republican Representative Nancy Mace praised the Biden administration for a "necessary big step forward in bringing justice to so many."
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York state senator's Colombian heritage informs her life's work
"One of the things that always stays with me is, of course, my parents' story," Ramos says.
DeSantis Forced to Rethink Brand as He Leans on Biden After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has handed the governor "an awkward path to tread," the University of Miamis' Gregory Koger told Newsweek.
Kanye West Claims About Abortion: What We Do Know, What We Don't
Ye said "there's more Black babies being aborted than born in New York City," but those numbers might not tell the whole story, Newsweek Fact Check found.
Bernie Sanders, Jobs Report Spark Online Frenzy: 'Workers Deserve Dignity'
As the labor conversation in the U.S. shifts from The Great Resignation to other separation phenomena, including "quiet quitting" and "quiet firing," employment statistics remain relatively stable. Following initial, pandemic-related spikes in joblessness, which saw unemployment reach an all-time high of 14.70 percent in April 2020, rates have steadily decreased.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shock as Man Reveals Finance Secret Behind 'Gaslighting' Wife
Several users on Mumsnet advised the wife to "leave him," including one who said, "It doesn't matter what he's doing, you are not happy. End it."
Man Bashing Girlfriend's 'Work Ethic' Amid Mental Health Struggle Stuns Web
"You don't deserve your girlfriend and I hope she realises this before she makes any lifelong commitments to you," one user spat.
How Often Should You Visit Your Parents? 'Exhausting' In-Law Sparks Debate
"It sounds as if the mother-in-law is lonely and is setting the emotional tone of the relationship," Wendy O'Neill, a clinical psychologist, told Newsweek.
Woman Calling Step Mom in Eating Disorder Recovery 'Fat' Slammed Online
Reddit users warned the poster that her husband had "raised a bully" and would likely continue to take his daughter's side.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
992M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0