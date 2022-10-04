Read full article on original website
i100rocks.com
Billboards to help stop youth trafficking being considered in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County officials are planning an ad campaign to help stop youth trafficking. The Department of Social Services is considering putting up billboards to raise awareness about sexually exploited children. The ads would be on display through the end of next year for $615 per month.
i100rocks.com
Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
i100rocks.com
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
i100rocks.com
Cortland County budget proposal includes higher tax rate
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Taxes may be going up in Cortland County. The 2023 proposed budget includes a tax rate increase of about 0.7 percent. The total budget amounts to just over $152 million, which is about $10 million higher than last year’s proposed budget. A public hearing...
i100rocks.com
Cortland County Legislature to hear tentative ’23 budget
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A special meeting of the Cortland County Legislature is coming up tomorrow morning. Legislators will see a presentation of the proposed 2023 budget. They will also set a date for a public hearing on next year’s budget proposal. Tomorrow’s meeting will begin at 11...
i100rocks.com
Congressional candidate Josh Riley is against defunding the police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Democratic candidate for Congress Josh Riley is showing his support for law enforcement. Today on Ithaca’s Morning News, he said defunding the police is not one of his goals. Riley adds he comes from a law enforcement family. He’s running against Republican Marc Molinaro...
i100rocks.com
Cortland County man charged with rape
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing a rape charge. 60-year-old Charles Warren of Solon was picked up yesterday afternoon by deputies from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. In July, Warren allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a victim known to him. He will face the charge of second-degree rape in Town of Solon Court on October 26th.
i100rocks.com
IPD searching for two suspects in assault, robbery on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A reported robbery in Ithaca is under investigation. Police are searching for two men who attacked a man walking on West State Street around two o’clock Wednesday afternoon and went through his pockets. The victim told officers the men punched him several times and knocked him to the ground, then stole money and a cell phone charger.
i100rocks.com
Yankees YES Network will broadcast Cortaca Jug
BRONX, N.Y. (WHCU) – Didn’t get tickets to the Cortaca Jug? You might still be able to watch it. The New York Yankees say that kickoff for the rival game will be moved back an hour in order to be broadcast on the YES Network. “The YES Network’s...
