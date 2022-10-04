ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Players want more from NHL against racism

For too long, Matt Dumba felt he was on his own dealing with racial taunts directed at him as a youngster growing up in Saskatchewan. It was no different for Dumba as an adult, one of just a handful of minority players in the National Hockey League. Even in a circle of his fellow players, the Minnesota defenseman was alone in dropping to one knee on a global stage to silently protest systemic racism.
NHL
Kearney Hub

Niederreiter scores in debut, helps lift Preds

PRAGUE — The Predators' new additions made a quick impact in the NHL's first regular-season game. Nino Niederreiter scored his debut goal for Nashville, which beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 in the Czech capital on Friday night. Kiefer Sherwood, another newcomer, became the first player to score this...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy