Read full article on original website
Related
Commissioner Roger Goodell reveals NFL is looking to add European division
Week 4 kicked off the NFL International Series at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and the UK is set to
NFL・
Kearney Hub
Players want more from NHL against racism
For too long, Matt Dumba felt he was on his own dealing with racial taunts directed at him as a youngster growing up in Saskatchewan. It was no different for Dumba as an adult, one of just a handful of minority players in the National Hockey League. Even in a circle of his fellow players, the Minnesota defenseman was alone in dropping to one knee on a global stage to silently protest systemic racism.
NHL・
Kearney Hub
Niederreiter scores in debut, helps lift Preds
PRAGUE — The Predators' new additions made a quick impact in the NHL's first regular-season game. Nino Niederreiter scored his debut goal for Nashville, which beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 in the Czech capital on Friday night. Kiefer Sherwood, another newcomer, became the first player to score this...
Haden enters Florida's Hall of Fame, plans NFL retirement
Joe Haden has a formal NFL retirement date
NFL・
Comments / 0