CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man who was found not guilty of killing his grandmother, yet guilty of other charges received the maximum sentence this morning. James Gizzi was on trial last month for the shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. The woman was killed back on February 4, 2019. An autopsy said the 68-year-old Thompson was shot in the head before her home was set on fire.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO