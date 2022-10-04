Read full article on original website
Onslow County man and woman arrested following drug investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — On September 29th, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a domestic incident at Eider Loop Road in Jacksonville. While at the home, deputies found marijuana in plain view. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit was notified, and a search warrant was obtained.
New Bern teen dies after weekend shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — On October 8th, the New Bern Police Department responded to a shooting at the 600 block of First Avenue, New Bern. The victim was taken to a hospital. On October 10th, officials with the New Bern Police Department confirmed that the victim, Jamari I....
Onslow County man arrested on drug charges
Onslow County — On October 7th, investigators attempted a traffic stop on Andrew Scott Arrowwood, then Arrowwood fled the scene. Officials say they chased Arrowwood and detained him on Hubert Boulevard in Hubert. During the search of his car, 43 grams of fentanyl were located and seized. Investigators also found marijuana and crystal meth that Arrowwood had thrown out of the car during the chase.
A Jacksonville community bands together to rescue a child from a dog attack
JACKSNONVILLE, Onslow County — A Jacksonville Neighborhood was on-edge after a dog attack. Neighbors said it took several people, including a school bus driver, to get the dog off of the 8-year-old student as he was getting on the school bus Tuesday morning. The 8-year-olds mother said he will...
Suspect wanted for breaking and entering, larceny in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a breaking/entering and larceny that took place around midnight on October 2nd, 2022. Anyone with information related to the suspect is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020...
Arrest made in fight that left four injured in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, October 9th, 2022, Kinston Police Department reported that four people were injured in a fight that took place on West New Bern Road. Three women were taken to the hospital suffering from severe injuries sustained during the fight. A fourth victim was also...
A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
New Bern police investigating after person shot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. Police said they responded to a call just after 5 p.m. in reference to shots fired. They found a person, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound at the 600 block of First Avenue in […]
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
New Bern man facing gun-related charges in Havelock
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police arrested and charged a man after a call of shots fired inside the city limits. Devon Michael Boatright, 20, of New Bern, was arrested, given a $25,000 secured bond and placed in the Craven County Jail. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and illegal discharging of a […]
Sheriff’s Office to install security cameras in community
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is deploying community-based security cameras in areas of high-call volume, including a mobile home park just outside Washington, the location of an active murder investigation following a shooting last weekend. Cameras in place at Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and Old River Road in Pitt...
Area Death Notices - Oct. 8, 9 & 10
William "Bill" Corbett, 77, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES WILLIS, Williston. Charles Willis, 80, of Williston, passed away...
Pet of the Week: Gidget and Bruce from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gidget, a 9-year-old, female Plott hound, and Bruce, a 3.5-year-old, male American pit bull terrier, are available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Both dogs are very sweet, according to their handlers. Both are up-to-date on their vaccinations and have...
Onslow County Schools principal of the year named
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Schools (OCS) has announced its 2022-23 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year. Page Highsmith, of Swansboro Elementary School, was surprised with the honor Tuesday morning. Highsmith is an educator of nearly 20 years and has been with OCS as an administrator since 2010....
Man found not guilty of killing grandmother gets maximum sentence on other charges
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man who was found not guilty of killing his grandmother, yet guilty of other charges received the maximum sentence this morning. James Gizzi was on trial last month for the shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. The woman was killed back on February 4, 2019. An autopsy said the 68-year-old Thompson was shot in the head before her home was set on fire.
Memorial dedication to take place in Jacksonville on October 12th
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The FMF Corpsmen Memorial, nearly 15 years in the making, will finally be dedicated on October 12, 2022, at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Montford Landing Rd. in Jacksonville. The ceremony, complete with the 2nd Marine Division Band Brass Quintet, Military Color Guard, and more will...
Jacksonville police deputy chief elected to ROCIC board
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville Public Safety has announced that Deputy Chief Ashley Weaver has been elected as the Regional Organized Crime Information Center (ROCIC) chair for the 2022-23 campaign. The move was made during the ROCIC’s fall conference held in Mobile, Ala., in September. Weaver will continue her duties as deputy chief of investigative services […]
Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw recovering from heart attack
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw is encouraging citizens to be proactive in checking in with their doctors about health concerns. Outlaw suffered a heart attack and was briefly hospitalized Friday but is home resting and says he’s doing well. “If it can happen...
ENC fire prevention agencies urge caution during 100th annual Fire Prevention Week
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — On Monday October 10th, The National Fire Protection Association celebrated its 100th year of Fire Prevention Week. With fall wildfire season underway, officials encourage people to have a fire safety plan for their home, and to exercise caution with any outdoor burning. City of Jacksonville...
How oysters go from farms to dinner plates throughout North Carolina
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) - People are used to having oysters served to them at a restaurant, but do you know what happens before they hit your table?. I spoke with Matthew Schwab, owner of Hold Fast Oyster Company in Sneads Ferry, to learn more about the intricate processes of an oyster farm.
