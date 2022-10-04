Read full article on original website
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
The Best Vodkas Come from Idaho
Idaho has an abundance of potato vodkas main ingredient thus paving the way for superb vodka from the gem state. Mix that with some great flavors like Idaho's own Huckleberry and you have yourself a stellar product. Here are some Idaho vodkas worth trying with descriptions from their websites with links. Happy almost summertime, enjoy.
Songs About Idaho We’ve All Forgotten About
But in truth, the allure of the Gem State has captivated musicians, authors, journalists, and adventurists since its 1863 inception. Westward expansion into Idaho shed light on the peace and beauty its rugged terrain possesses. On a cultural front, our free-spirited way of life seems to entice wanderers in search of wingspan and individuality. We love the village, but the village will never raise our children or think on our behalf.
Is Idaho One of The Safest States From Animal Attacks?
With the weather cooling down, a lot more people might be considering venturing into the great outdoors to explore the beautiful trails that Idaho has to offer. That being said, there are tons of risks out in the wild ranging from the environment to the actual wildlife itself. Thanks to...
Do You Leave Idaho During the Holidays? Try This Luxury Ranch in Wyoming
It’s pretty common in Idaho for people to travel to warmer places when it gets colder, or some people really enjoy planning fun getaways for their families during the holidays — I mean, who wouldn’t want to take full advantage of all that time off work? Traveling for the holidays doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate them; you’re just choosing to celebrate in different places.
Idaho Doesn’t Love These Halloween Candies
I'm already not a huge fan of Halloween candy or candy in general but I do have a sweet tooth once and a while and my go-to are the dark chocolate peanut butter cups from Trader Joe's. I wanted to know what you thought the worst Halloween candy is, so...
Should Idaho Lawmakers Make This Illegal?
First and foremost, I am not a lawmaker. I cannot change the law, I cannot implement laws, and I'm likely the last person who would ever have any influence over lawmakers whatsoever. I mean, I wrote about cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains for goodness sake. All of that being said, I was shocked to learn that there is absolutely no law on wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle in Idaho. Here's an excerpt from the official website Idaho legislature site:
Let’s Slurp Up These 5 Best Noodles In The Treasure Valley
Happy National Noodle Day! I freaking love noodles! I love all types of noodles, rice, wheat, buckwheat, and even zucchini. It doesn't matter if its pasta, ramen, egg noodles, soba noodles, or udon noodles. Give me all the noodles!. According to the National Today website "The oldest historical mention of...
This Tranquil Idaho Lake Is Hiding a Surprising Number of Haunting Shipwrecks
While Idaho, more specifically Lewiston, is home to the farthest inland seaport on the west coast, most people view the state as totally landlocked. That’s why our state is one of the last places you’d expect to find dozens of Titanic-esque shipwrecks. Last February, we had the pleasure...
First Humans, Now Californian Cats Are Taking Refuge in Idaho
Perhaps we should get the California jokes out of the way now--because this story is just too amazing not to share. Look, Idaho--we get it. There's a real sensitivity to Californians that are moving up to Idaho and there is absolutely no denying that. Statistics show that really, Texas is just as guilty of sending their residents up to Idaho as California is, but for whatever reason, people have a "thing" for Californians. Here in Idaho, you'll hear that the "California liberals" are moving in--although many call themselves "political refugees" seeking conservatism. The license plates are everywhere and nothing irks an Idahoan more than seeing these on the streets. No offense, California, but you aren't sending your best drivers, that's for sure!
A Wink and a Nod to Idaho’s Amazing Military Spouses
Idaho Mil-Spouses, You Rock... Hey, friend. If you're wondering why an article like this isn't featured on an official military spouse blog or website, stay with me and we'll get there. To start, I'll be crystal clear about what this article isn't. It's not about your service member—sorry, not sorry,...
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Idaho’s Most Popular and Interesting Names from the 1800s
Shakespeare's Juliet supposed names were meaningless conventions. A name is a name is a name. Far be it from me to scoff at the bearded Bard of Avalon, but methinks his star-cross'd character had it all wrong. My name is Ryan, and it suits me to a tee. Like me,...
Want To See The Most Expensive Property In California? (Pictures)
When you think of the most expensive house that you could purchase in the state of California what do you envision are you expecting a massive compound? Are you expecting a 10-car garage? Is it an oceanfront property? Does it have more bedrooms and bathrooms or bathrooms and bedrooms?. I...
Airbnb Makes Idaho Famous in Their Adorable New TV Commercial [VIDEO]
From UFOs and guitars to oversized shoes and arks, there are some very strange properties in Airbnb’s “OMG!” category that is at the center of their latest ad campaign. Airbnb launched the category in May 2021. Over its first year, it attracted over 2.5 million views and inspired Airbnb to create a fund meant to inspire hosts to curate the quirkiest homes on the vacation rental site. While we’re still waiting to see which concepts are moving forward, we know that 100 hosts and future hosts will win $100,000 to help bring their creations to life.
Idahoans Cannot Get Enough of this Funny Joe Biden Video
There is a new viral video so compelling folks from Idaho to Indiana cannot get enough of the forty-sixth president featured in a video with Dion Demucci's 'The Wanderer' playing. Have you seen the video? If not, don't worry; let's look at it here. Check Out Creepy Joe Biden Sniffing...
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?
One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
Watch This Idaho Dust Devil Turn Into A Tumbleweed Tornado
We are no strangers to the migration of the tumbleweed in Idaho. If you haven't hit at least one tumbleweed while driving the streets or highways of Idaho then you haven't been driving long enough. They are everywhere. Earlier this year there was a pretty epic trail of traveling tumbleweeds near Mountain Home and they really are pretty fun to watch. They are even more fun to watch when they get caught up in a dust devil as witnessed recently in Washington. Matt M. McKnight posted the video on Twitter on April 30th.
