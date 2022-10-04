Viola E. Berscheid, age 92 of Melrose, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 5 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating and Deacon Ernie Kociemba assisting. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

