Lewis Lester Calkins
Lewis Lester Calkins, age 94, of Sauk Centre, died peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Glen Oaks Nursing Home in New London, Minnesota. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 6 at the Sauk Centre United Methodist Church with Rev. Jacob Holck officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Viola E. Berscheid
Viola E. Berscheid, age 92 of Melrose, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 5 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating and Deacon Ernie Kociemba assisting. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
