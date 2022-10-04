Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Leg Pain at Night A Warning Sign of Vascular Disease?
Is leg pain at night often interrupting your sleep? It could more than a normal sign of getting older. Pain in your legs and feet at night, or when trying to sleep, is often a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). You are reading: Causes of muscle tension in the...
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
Lima News
What is atrial fibrillation?
Nearly 3 million Americans are living with a heart condition called atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. But what is atrial fibrillation and how do you fix it?. A normal heart rhythm should beat like a steady drum. Atrial fibrillation is like a chaotic drumbeat. “What you’re having...
Can Collagen Help Lower Blood Pressure?
Many people don't realize they have hypertension, and the condition can cause damage to your body for years before it is discovered.
Medical News Today
How serious is heart valve replacement surgery?
During heart valve replacement surgery, a surgeon replaces damaged or diseased valves in the heart. They can replace it with a mechanical valve or biological valve from a pig or cow. A person with severe heart valve disease may need this procedure. A doctor will likely recommend more conservative treatment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
What Does It Really Mean When Your Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Is Low?
The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a chemical that regulates thyroid function. Too high or too low levels of TSH indicate dysfunction of the thyroid.
docwirenews.com
NOACs or Warfarin in Atrial Fibrillation With Diabetes
In a recent meta-analysis, researchers found that new direct oral anticoagulants (NOACs) demonstrated lower rates of stroke or systemic embolism (SSE), ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) and diabetes mellitus compared with warfarin. Additionally, NOACs did not significantly increase the risk of major bleeding. The results were published in the Journal of Translational Medicine.
PsyPost
Neuroimaging study suggests serotonin reuptake inhibitor treatment can improve brain ventricle volume
Psychiatric patients using serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SRI) — a commonly used type of antidepressant — show significantly decreased ventricle volume after one month, according to new neuroimaging research published in the journal Chronic Stress. The ventricles are a series of four interconnected cerebrospinal fluid-filled cavities that are located...
neurology.org
Pearls & Oy-sters: Hemiballism and Orbitofrontal-like Syndrome in a Patient With Unilateral Tuberothalamic Stroke
Unilateral tuberothalamic stroke frequently causes behavioral changes and impairment of recent memory, especially in the left hemisphere, whereas motor signs are mostly minimal or even absent. The tuberothalamic artery supplies the paramedian thalamic area including the subthalamic nucleus, with ischemic stroke of this structure being the most common nongenetic cause...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
healio.com
Subcutaneous insulin therapy cost-effective for mild DKA for children with type 1 diabetes
Subcutaneous insulin therapy was associated with shorter hospital stay and lower cost vs. intravenous insulin infusion for the treatment of mild diabetic ketoacidosis for children with type 1 diabetes, according to study data. “Subcutaneous aspart is a cost-effective strategy in the treatment of children with mild DKA,” Reem Al Khalifah,...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Type 1 Diabetes Patient Achieves Insulin Independence
In a development described as “unprecedented,” researchers recently presented the results of a trial in which a person with type 1 diabetes (T1D), after a single treatment, was able to entirely discontinue using insulin. The report was given at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association. The...
News-Medical.net
Research shows highly disturbed metabolic pathways in people with type 2 diabetes
Using state of the art techniques, researchers from Uppsala University have shown that the metabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes was much more disturbed than previously known, and that it varied between organs and severity of the disease. The study is a collaboration with e.g. Copenhagen University and AstraZeneca and it has been published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.
renalandurologynews.com
SLE Flare Can Still Occur After Dialysis Initiation
Although dialysis can reduce systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) disease activity by removing immune complexes, flares still occur in a proportion of patients receiving renal replacement therapy (RRT), a new study finds. A second study finds comparable mortality risks among patients receiving hemodialysis vs peritoneal dialysis. In their paper published in...
Comments / 0