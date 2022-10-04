All the Details on Zaya Wade’s Sparkly and Playful Glam for the Miu Miu SS23 Fashion Show

Zaya Wade Miu Miu Show David Fisher/Shutterstock

As if! Zaya Wade channeled her inner Cher Horowitz at the Miu Miu spring/summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week — and her glam was the perfect final touch.

The 15-year-old daughter of Dwyane Wade attended the star-studded preview on Tuesday, October 4, wearing the cutest plaid mini skirt that she belted at the waist. Zaya paired the trendy bottoms with a cropped denim jacket that was adorned with Miu Miu's logo in bedazzled letters.

She accessorized with a leather handbag and classic black sunglasses. She also wore her hair in a sleek bob that drew attention to her stunning makeup.

Zaya Wade Esther Edeme

Zaya was a radiant sight, sporting rosy cheeks, a studded eye and glossy lips. "The inspiration for Zaya's glam was playfulness," makeup artist Esther Edeme told Us Weekly exclusively. "Her outfit for Miu Miu was very Clueless vibes, so I wanted to play on that. I knew I wanted to do something with gems."

Edeme, who has worked with Hollywood's biggest names , including Naomi Campbell and Zaya's stepmom Gabrielle Union , continued: "I decided to do one eye because she had a side swoop hairstyle on the other side."

At the corner of Zaya's left eye, Edeme created an open triangle with tiny crystals. "I didn't want to take attention away from the hair, so I felt a statement eye was perfect," the makeup guru told Us .

Underneath, Edeme lightly covered the young fashionista's face in Pat McGrath's Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation in shade 33. She also used a bit of powder, giving the coverage a soft finish. Next, the beauty expert used the Pat McGrath Mothership V: Bronze Seduction eyeshadow palette to apply dabs of gold to the corner of Zaya's eye. Edeme then went in with blush from Brandi Vvici . Afterward, Zaya's brows got some love from Benefit Cosmetics' My Brow Eyebrow Pencil . The beat was completed with Dior Lip Glow Oil in Raspberry .

"Everything just pulled together," Edeme told Us . "I also used a half lash because I wanted to keep Zaya's glam youthful and fresh because she's young."

The makeup artist added: "[Zaya] is unreal. You honestly forget that she's 15. She's witty, intelligent, self-aware ... she's fantastic!"

Zaya's Miu Miu moment came on the final day of Paris Fashion Week. The stylish celebration, which included presentations from Balmain, Valentino, Chanel, Balenciaga and more, kicked off on September 26.

In addition to Zaya, other A-list guests included Kylie Jenner , Khloé Kardashian , Zendaya , Florence Pugh as well as epic catwalks from Gigi Hadid , Bella Hadid , Cher , Ashley Graham and more.