ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
State
South Carolina State
wpde.com

2 Dillon schools on lockdown following incident reported off campus

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon Middle and High Schools are on lockdown at the request of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, according to Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said they asked for the schools to be locked down following a shooting...
DILLON, SC
wpde.com

Accused killer of Brittanee Drexel to appear in court Oct. 19

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The accused killer of Brittanee Drexel will appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Raymond Moody was arrested and charged with murder, rape and kidnapping in connection to Brittanee's death. He was arrested May 4, 2022. Moody, a resident of Georgetown County, is a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Car chase leads to crash in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Florence County and City Task Force attempted to stop a car Thursday evening in Timmonsville, but the vehicle didn’t stop, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the suspect’s car struck another vehicle.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Police#Violent Crime
wpde.com

Horry County School District responds to fake school threats 'trend'

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A series of hoax school threats startled South Carolina on Wednesday. Eighteen schools started Wednesday morning with false "shots fired calls." Of those 18 schools, five were in the Horry County School District. Police responded to Conway, Loris, Wilson and Myrtle Beach High Schools...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Domestic violence awareness: CCU hosts Clothesline Project event

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University held the Clothesline Project event Wednesday on Prince Lawn. The event is a national initiative that started in the 1990s, with people putting messages on t-shirts to create awareness about the various types of violence against women, men and children. Then they displayed the shirts on a clothesline.
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

5 Horry County schools exceed SC average AP exam pass rates

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The educational journey for many students can be competitive. The Horry County School District said they offer a variety of opportunities in the classroom to help students prepare for college, such as Advance Placement, or AP courses. Horry County Schools' overall pass rate for...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
DILLON, SC
wpde.com

Nearly 30 homes acquired in Socastee Buyout, more eligible homeowners can apply

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County's special projects department is seeing some success with the first-of-its-kind flood home buyout in the Socastee area. The county received more than $13 million in HUD funding in community block mitigation grant funds. The focus is to allow people a chance to sell their flood-prone property in neighborhoods like Rosewood.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy