Employee arrested after long-term care facility resident dies in Darlington Co.: Warrants
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies responded to a long-term care facility on Briarcliff Drive in the Darlington area to a deceased person on Sept. 21, according to a release from Major David Young with Darlington County Sheriff's Office. According to arrest warrants, Brian Anthony James, who was an...
Robeson Co. mother charged after 3-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A mother has been charged after her three-year-old boy died from an overdose of fentanyl, according to a release from Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Ana L. Jones, 32, of Pembroke, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse. On March...
2 men charged after 28-year-old Marlboro Co. man overdoses, dies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies have charged Adam Goff and Harry James Roller with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Michael Ward. Deputies said Ward died last month at a home in the McColl area of Marlboro County due to an overdose. Goff and Roller sold Ward...
28-year-old, relative charged after deadly shooting of juvenile in Bennettsville
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 28-year-old has been charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old near Bennettsville. Tybiriolls Fennell of Bennettsville was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. A relative of the suspect, Bessie Ann Canty, 67, of Bennettsville...
Welfare check on Chesterfield County man leads to death investigation
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Wednesday night on Highway 9 in the Town of Chesterfield in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield Police Chief Eric Hewett. Hewett said they got a call to do a welfare check on a man and when they went inside...
2 Dillon schools on lockdown following incident reported off campus
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon Middle and High Schools are on lockdown at the request of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, according to Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said they asked for the schools to be locked down following a shooting...
Accused killer of Brittanee Drexel to appear in court Oct. 19
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The accused killer of Brittanee Drexel will appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Raymond Moody was arrested and charged with murder, rape and kidnapping in connection to Brittanee's death. He was arrested May 4, 2022. Moody, a resident of Georgetown County, is a...
Car chase leads to crash in Timmonsville
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Florence County and City Task Force attempted to stop a car Thursday evening in Timmonsville, but the vehicle didn’t stop, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the suspect’s car struck another vehicle.
Horry County School District responds to fake school threats 'trend'
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A series of hoax school threats startled South Carolina on Wednesday. Eighteen schools started Wednesday morning with false "shots fired calls." Of those 18 schools, five were in the Horry County School District. Police responded to Conway, Loris, Wilson and Myrtle Beach High Schools...
Domestic violence awareness: CCU hosts Clothesline Project event
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University held the Clothesline Project event Wednesday on Prince Lawn. The event is a national initiative that started in the 1990s, with people putting messages on t-shirts to create awareness about the various types of violence against women, men and children. Then they displayed the shirts on a clothesline.
Student taken to hospital after Horry County school bus crash, official confirms
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A student was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus Thursday at around 4:15 p.m., according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bouricer. A Forestbrook Middle school bus was involved in the incident at the intersection of Socastee Boulevard and...
Horry County condo tower residents say they're being evacuated due to unsafe conditions
Horry County, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 is on the scene of a developing situation Friday night at the Renaissance Towers south of Myrtle Beach in Horry County. A sign that has been posted on the door of the building states the building is unsafe and its use or occupancy is prohibited by Horry County code enforcement. It states that violators will be prosecuted.
Darlington organization provides safe place for battered women and children
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Darlington organization that helps battered women now has a safe place for them to go. The house of refuge announced today that they have a safe house for abused women and their children. They can't release the location for safety reasons. The organization's founder,...
Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned anti-Semitic flyers in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned the distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in Georgetown County, S.C. The flyers were reportedly distributed out of a moving car early this morning. ORIGINAL STORY: The Georgetown...
Man on lawn mower killed in Chesterfield County crash: Trooper
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man riding a lawn mower that was towing a trailer was killed just after 6:35 a.m., Wednesday, after being hit by a car on Ruby Road near Scott Pond Road the Patrick area of Chesterfield County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller.
5 Horry County schools exceed SC average AP exam pass rates
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The educational journey for many students can be competitive. The Horry County School District said they offer a variety of opportunities in the classroom to help students prepare for college, such as Advance Placement, or AP courses. Horry County Schools' overall pass rate for...
Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
Woman airlifted to hospital after being badly burned in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after being badly burned outside a home Wednesday on Grain Bin Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to officials. Officials said the woman was burning trash when the incident happened. NEW:...
Georgetown Co. boat ramp temporarily closed after vehicle drives into Waccamaw River
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A boat ramp in Georgetown County is temporarily closed after a vehicle drove down the ramp and into the water Saturday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the ramp at Wacca Wache Marina near Murrells Inlet was closed for the safety of boaters.
Nearly 30 homes acquired in Socastee Buyout, more eligible homeowners can apply
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County's special projects department is seeing some success with the first-of-its-kind flood home buyout in the Socastee area. The county received more than $13 million in HUD funding in community block mitigation grant funds. The focus is to allow people a chance to sell their flood-prone property in neighborhoods like Rosewood.
