Bucs Receiver Cole Beasley Makes Surprising Career Decision
Recently signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley has decided to retire effective immediately, his agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo on Wednesday (October 5). Beasley, a former second-team All-Pro, had signed the Buccaneers as a free agent on September 20, recording...
The Broncos Have to Be Feeling Buyer's Remorse
Russell Wilson and the Broncos looked terrible on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts and this time, the lion's share of the blame falls squarely on Russell Wilson. Ben Maller thinks the Broncos front office has to be feeling buyer's remorse after giving Wilson so much money. Ben Maller:...
Draymond Green Punched Teammate During Practice: Report
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly considering disciplinary action toward forward Draymond Green after he reportedly "forcefully struck" teammate Jordan Poole during an altercation between the two during practice on Wednesday (October 5), the Athletic's Shams Charania reports. "When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck...
