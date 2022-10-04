Read full article on original website
Related
CBP head says GOP governors’ transports are encouraging more migration to US
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus said Republican governors sending migrants to northern cities could encourage more migration to the United States. Magnus told The Los Angeles Times in an interview that the politicians who are complaining about the causes of migration are also the ones who are causing it to occur. “It’s…
Nebraska man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official
A Lincoln man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making threatening posts on an Instagram page concerning Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
Comments / 0