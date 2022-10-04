Read full article on original website
Fintech lenders on KYC and loyalty programme finance
As the lending environment is impacted by the global financial crisis, service providers are seeking new ways to retain customers. These days, most customers seeking loans are stuck between a rock and a hard place. The cost of living crisis has resulted in less disposable income and, in many cases, essential payments can only be managed with the help of understanding lenders.
Economist Mohamed El-Erian says US economy ‘on bumpy journey to better destination’
Economist Mohamed El-Erian said Sunday that while the U.S. economy is heading in the right direction, the Federal Reserve may make another error that could bring a recession.
Five key fintech tips for smart and safe finserve onboarding
Alex Nash, Anti Money Laundering Officer for Griffin, looks at five key areas fintechs can fortify to increase security for financial services onboarding. You never get a second chance to make a first impression. This phrase has never been more true than in banking and fintech today, with soaring customer expectations and a flood of new players and products driving competition. In the digital-first landscape, customers form opinions at lightning speed and quickly drop providers that don’t meet their needs.
Route to IPO: when is the time for a fintech to go public?
An initial public offering (IPO) is a landmark moment in any large fintech’s growth journey – but current market conditions cast doubt on some planned IPOs. There’s little doubt that current economic conditions are having an effect on planned IPOs. Against the backdrop of spiralling inflation, mass layoffs and tumbling valuations, many fintechs appear to be reevaluating their attitude towards going public. The result is a string of cancelled or delayed IPOs.
