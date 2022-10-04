Read full article on original website
Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson
Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
Lake Highlands family-owned studio YAM Yoga shares positivity and resilience
YAM Yoga combines music, art and yoga with classes offered for a variety of levels. (Courtesy YAM Yoga) Local art pieces adorn the walls of YAM Yoga studio in Lake Highlands in a purposeful sequence, according to owner Jennifer Johnson. YAM stands for yoga, art and music. The space serves...
McKinney Farmers Market has new schedule; Whataburger coming to east Plano and more top DFW-area news
The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The McKinney Farmers Market...
Dallas to hold meetings on accountability for housing equity
Dallas Accountability for Housing Equity meetings will aim to address issues concerning and create solutions for housing equity. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Dallas Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization will host two public meetings in October to help develop long-term equitable and affordable housing in the city, according to a press release.
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
Longtime Dallas restaurant III Forks finds home in Frisco
The filet mignon comes in two sizes, a 6 oz. ($51) and an 8 oz. ($54), with an optional Parmesan crust for $9. The filet is served with whipped potatoes, sugar snap peas, off-the-cob cream corn, ripe tomatoes and spring onions. (Courtesy III Forks) Chris Vogeli, executive chef of III...
Frisco library’s construction to wrap up in early 2023
The Frisco Public Library is moving from the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center into the former Beal Building at 8000 Dallas Parkway. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The new Frisco Public Library is projected to complete construction in early 2023, according to an update presented during a City Council meeting Aug. 2.
Charley’s Philly Steaks plans to add location inside McKinney Walmart
Charley's Philly Steaks in expected to open inside Walmart in southwest McKinney by mid-2023. (Courtesy Charley's Philly Steaks) Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart in southwest McKinney, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The location inside the Walmart at...
Lucid Private Offices to bring upscale coworking spaces to McKinney
The building offers amenities including an onsite parking garage, a fitness center and a golf simulator. (Courtesy Lucid Private Offices) Lucid Private Offices is set to open in McKinney’s first Class-A multi-tenant office building on Oct. 14, according to a news release. The move-in ready leasable offices, located at...
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
R&J's Bar and Grill offers lively entertainment, Chicago-style menu items in Grapevine
Owners Jose Garcia, left, and Ryan Gamill are the namesakes of R&J's Bar and Grill. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Ryan Gamill and Jose Garcia met on Grapevine Lake about seven years ago and quickly became close friends. With Gamill’s experience in construction and Garcia’s background in restaurant operations, the friends said they always spoke of opening a restaurant or bar together.
New Panera Bread location in Frisco offers soups, sandwiches, salads
A new Panera Bread located at 3975 Preston Road in Frisco opened in September. (Courtesy Panera Bread) A new Panera Bread located at 3975 Preston Road in Frisco opened Sept. 14, Team Member Cartio Houston said. The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches and pizza, according to its website. Panera Bread also has a location on Main Street in Frisco. 469-850-2013. www.panerabread.com.
Medical clinic Flow Therapy to bring noninvasive heart treatments to north Dallas
A new medical clinic will offer noninvasive therapy to treat various heart conditions in north Dallas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Flow Therapy is expected to open at 7515 Greenville Ave., Dallas, in December, according to Jared Laake, vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, the company that manages the building.
Dallas Nails & Lashes offers cosmetic services in Plano
Dallas Nails & Lashes opened in Plano this summer. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact) Dallas Nails & Lashes opened its new Plano location this summer. The salon offers guests a number of cosmetic services, including manicures, pedicures, lip waxing, eyebrow waxing and more. Dallas Nails & Lashes is located at 8408 Preston Road, Ste. 310, Plano. 214-407-8482. https://dallasnailsandlashesplano.com.
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
407 BBQ owner turns love of barbecue into career
Bryan McLarty opened 407 BBQ in February 2019. (Sara Rodia/ Community Impact) Bryan McLarty has worked in the barbecue business since he was 10 years old. This started the long road that led to him opening 407 BBQ in Argyle in 2019. 407 BBQ serves meals priced by the plate...
The Learning Experience bringing child care service to Keller
The Learning Experience, a child care center with multiple locations in Texas, will open a new location in Keller in early November. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) The Learning Experience is set to open a Keller location at 150 Ridge Point Parkway, Keller, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Learning Experience is an academy for children from the ages of 6 weeks-6 years old. The child care facility teaches children early educational materials and social skills through exploration and play, according to The Learning Experience’s website. There are 14 The Learning Experience locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Owner Ramesh Tinnanooru expects the new location to be open in the first week of November. This will be the franchisee’s third location, joining Richardson and Tulsa, Oklahoma, locations. Construction for this location, in the Center Stage Development, started two years ago, Tinnanooru stated. 817-837-5935. www.thelearningexperience.com.
Northwest ISD, city of Fort Worth agree to contract for school resource officers
The Northwest ISD board of trustees approved a contract with the city of Fort Worth for eight police officers to serve as school resource officers during the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact file photo) The Northwest ISD board of trustees approved a contract with the city of Fort Worth to...
Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County opens McKinney campus
A grand opening for the new Speese Campus of the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County was held Oct. 6. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County held a grand opening for its second location, the Speese Campus, on Oct. 6. The new full-service campus is the...
MADabolic to offer strength-driven workouts in Plano
MADabolic's first week once it opens will be called the Free Week of Madness. (Courtesy MADabolic) MADabolic is slated to open its new Plano location by the end of October. This gym will be the first of eight new locations planned for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. MADabolic provides its guests with a program of "strength-driven interval training" through workouts focused on momentum, aerobics and durability.
