Larry Frank Luster
Larry Frank Luster was born in Illinois to Frank and Ruby (Poland) Luster of Wyoming and the family come back to Wyoming shortly after, so he always considered himself to be a genuine Wyomingite, through and through. He went to school from 1ST grade through 12th grade in Riverton, Wyoming...
Wyoming Tribal Elder: Expansion Of Sand Creek Massacre Site ‘Long Overdue’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ben Ridgley of Riverton can trace his ancestry directly back to one of the most horrific episodes in the history of the West. “My great-, great-grandfather was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre,” Ridgley told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
Fiber Arts Festival Saturday in Riverton
As you heard on the WyoTodayMedia’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program earlier this week, the Fremont County Fiber Arts Festival is on tap Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. On hand will be live sheep, llamas, angora rabbits, and alpacas, all wool producing species. Demonstrations, exhibits, sales all included in the day. See the poster below:
The Military and Racism in Wyoming -Part 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming’s slogan is the “Equality State,” but it also has a legacy of discrimination. And now that legacy is spilling over to a group Wyomingites say they respect the most in our state. Earlier in part one, we spoke with a...
Wendall Floyd Shepard
Wendall Floyd Shepard, 61, of Lander, WY died on September 28th, 2022 in Lander, WY. Wendall was born on December 19, 1960, to Ramon Floyd Shepard and Edna Earl Grouns in Riverton, Fremont Co., WY. Wendall loved being in the mountains, camping, panning for gold, and rock hunting. He also...
Spirits & Poltergeists Linger In Wyoming’s 10 Most Haunted Places
If you are looking for real spooky places this October, Wyoming has plenty of them. Here is a top ten list of haunted Wyoming places. One of them is probably near where you are if you are already in Wyoming. 1. Occidental Hotel, Buffalo. This hotel is one of my...
Big Bull 2022
Get ready for the WyoToday Media BIG Bull Contest! Here’s how it works:. -If you live in Fremont, Hot Springs, or Washakie County…. -Bring your Bull, Tag/License, and photo ID to 603 E. Pershing in Riverton. Hours are Monday through Friday 7AM-2PM or afternoons/weekends by appointment. – Prizes will...
Wyoming DEQ Releases Platte River Basin Survey Results
On Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) released a 2016 study on water quality in the Platte River Basin. The report talks about various stressors for the basin as a whole, along with several areas within the basin, including Laramie, Medicine Bow, the Lower North Platte and South Platte, Sweetwater, Middle North Platte, and the Upper North Platte.
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Sunrise holds inaugural street dance
SUNRISE – People from all over Platte County and Goshen County came to participate in the inaugural Sunrise Street Dance that was held to raise funds for the further refurbishing of the Sunrise YMCA along with the 1927 Graham Brothers Fire Truck that was used through seven decades to fight fires in Sunrise.
Exploring A Mysterious Wyoming Passenger Plane Crash
After the cleanup of a horrific accident, in October of 1955, of a passenger plane crashing into Medicine Bow Peak in Wyoming soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard used a recoilless rifle to bring down the wreckage that was lodged into the mountain to discourage curiosity seekers. But today, decades later, an average hiker can still take the trails the top of Medicine Bow Peak and look down on a few pieces that are still left.
Eating Wyoming: Ignore The Gas Station, The Antler Steakhouse In Lander Is Fantastic
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My mom always told me not to judge a book by its cover. Turns out it applies to restaurants too. A recent road trip to Lander Wyoming, found me looking for someplace to grab lunch. The goal wasn’t necessarily to find something to write about, even though there’s always one eye open for something unexpected. This was about to be one of those times.
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
Oath Keepers With Badges? Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Respond
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Laramie Police Department official says a state lawmaker’s claim the LPD is playing down the revelation that one of its officers has been identified as a member of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers is inaccurate and irresponsible. Lt....
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
CWC Receives Community College Commission Approval for Two New Law Enforcement Programs
The Wyoming Community College Commission meeting in Gillette on Thursday approved a new certificate in the Law Enforcement Leadership program at Central Wyoming College. Also approved was a new addition to one of the college’s two Bachelor of Applied Science Degrees. The Law Enforcement Leadership Advanced Certificate is designed to meet the needs of students interested in developing the skills necessary to be a leader and advance their career in Law enforcement or the criminal justice system. This certificate is designed to empower leaders within the criminal justice and law enforcement profession to think critically, to approach situations analytically and to make ethical decisions, according to Dr. Kathy Wells, CWC’s Vice President for Academic Affairs.
Lander man life-flighted after Oct. 2 car crash; GoFundMe set up to help family
CASPER, Wyo. — A Lander man was life-flighted to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City after an Oct. 2 car crash, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help his family deal with medical, travel, rehab and other costs. Jake Skinner sustained serious injuries...
Hospitals Awarded Grant to VOA’s Center of Hope
SageWest Health Care awarded a grant of $5,000 to Volunteers of America’s Center of Hope, a Wyoming based nonprofit organization that partners with Fremont County to offer three days of close observation, as well as 14 days of social detoxification and up to three months’ transitional living for those suffering from substance abuse. The grant was issued through the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative of SageWest’s parent company, ScionHealth.
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
