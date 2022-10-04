Read full article on original website
Related
Route to IPO: when is the time for a fintech to go public?
An initial public offering (IPO) is a landmark moment in any large fintech’s growth journey – but current market conditions cast doubt on some planned IPOs. There’s little doubt that current economic conditions are having an effect on planned IPOs. Against the backdrop of spiralling inflation, mass layoffs and tumbling valuations, many fintechs appear to be reevaluating their attitude towards going public. The result is a string of cancelled or delayed IPOs.
Embedded finance pioneer Railsr closes $46mn Series C round
Embedded finance company Railsr has sealed US$46mn in Series C funding, as it leads from the front in a US$7tn transformation of the fintech landscape. Railsr, the embedded finance platform that changed its name from Railsbank earlier this year, has now secured US$46mn in Series C funding. The round includes...
Fintech lenders on KYC and loyalty programme finance
As the lending environment is impacted by the global financial crisis, service providers are seeking new ways to retain customers. These days, most customers seeking loans are stuck between a rock and a hard place. The cost of living crisis has resulted in less disposable income and, in many cases, essential payments can only be managed with the help of understanding lenders.
Fintech Timeline: How the cybersecurity industry began
The cybersecurity industry began five decades ago and has become a critical component of online businesses, with fintech at the forefront. By the close of 2021, data revealed that cyber-attacks had cost the global financial industry an eyewatering US$3trn in losses. As sophisticated hackers continue to infiltrate the industry, cybersecurity has become a critical part of fintech as a means to protect data, assets, and institutions. We track the events that built today's cybersecurity industry.
Inflation bites: We look at fintech consumer finance trends
When a recession hits, consumers are the frontline victims when it comes to financial challenges. But how are fintechs addressing these difficulties?. As inflation rises globally and the cost of living crunch hits consumers hard, financial service providers are essential in easing the burden and helping their customers stay financially solvent.
UK's tax U-turn 'not enough to calm markets', analysts warn
The UK government's latest U-turn will not be enough to calm markets, analysts warn, as Prime Minister Liz Truss marks a turbulent first month in charge. The UK government’s plan to drop a controversial tax cut for the highest earners will not be enough to calm turbulent financial markets or restore investor confidence in the UK, the CEO of deVere Group has warned.
