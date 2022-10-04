Read full article on original website
northcountrynow.com
Massena Meals on Wheels dishing up spaghetti for fundraiser
From left: Patty Raiti, Ann Aumand and Gail Elman dish up spaghetti for the Massena Meals on Wheels fundraiser today, Oct. 7, at 70 Hatfield Rd. The take-out meals are available until 5:30 or until sold out. (NCN Photo by Cheryl Shumway)
northcountrynow.com
Helping out at Potsdam cemetery
Volunteers from Clarkson University’s Delta Upsilon fraternity recently straightened up a group of Bayside Cemetery’s oldest headstones in Potsdam. Left to right: Teddy Koven, David Vicaro, and Stew Cedillo. Read more here. Photo submitted by Michael P. Griffin.
northcountrynow.com
Barn quilts in Massena
Eight local women made barn quilts with artist Ruth McWilliams and shared their stories about the inspiration for their barn quilts during a recent two-week workshop. The Creative Aging workshop brought together the Traditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY) and the Massena Public Library, where it was hosted. It was funded by the NYS Council on the Arts, From the left are Cindy Barnes, Ann Norton and Marie Kirwan. Photo courtesy of Ruth McWilliams.
northcountrynow.com
Fresh cider at Canton farmers market
Keith and Deb Howie, from Macedon, NY, sell fresh pressed apple cider made by Canton Apples at the Canton Farmers Market, Friday, Oct. 7. They make the trip to Canton every weekend in the fall to help out their son, Joel Howie, owner of Canton Apples. NCNow photo.
wwnytv.com
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg goes over its proposed city budget, money to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA will be scrutinized. City Manager Stephen Jellie says he was shocked by our recent report that the animal shelter kills nearly 90 percent of the pets it takes in. Ogdensburg...
The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State
We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
WCAX
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
wwnytv.com
Route 11 reopened after Friday crash
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
informnny.com
Canton man arrested on strangulation charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Canton man was arrested on charges related to an alleged physical domestic dispute, according to a press release from New York State Police. Quinton Lancto, 32, was allegedly involved in an argument with an individual in the town of Canton on October 1, in which he accused of placing his hands around the person’s neck, preventing them from being able to breathe, according to an initial investigation by police.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with felony offense in Denmark larceny investigation, State Police say
DENMARK- A North Country man is accused in a larceny investigation from last month, authorities say. Joseph D. Palladino, 31, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 6:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the third-degree (property value > $3,000).
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
wwnytv.com
Edwards man found guilty of drug & weapon possession
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A jury found an Edwards man guilty of possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and an unregistered handgun. According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, 29-year-old Caleb Serrano was convicted Thursday of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.
