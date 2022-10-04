Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
McKinney Farmers Market has new schedule; Whataburger coming to east Plano and more top DFW-area news
The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The McKinney Farmers Market...
Frisco library’s construction to wrap up in early 2023
The Frisco Public Library is moving from the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center into the former Beal Building at 8000 Dallas Parkway. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The new Frisco Public Library is projected to complete construction in early 2023, according to an update presented during a City Council meeting Aug. 2.
New Panera Bread location in Frisco offers soups, sandwiches, salads
A new Panera Bread located at 3975 Preston Road in Frisco opened in September. (Courtesy Panera Bread) A new Panera Bread located at 3975 Preston Road in Frisco opened Sept. 14, Team Member Cartio Houston said. The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches and pizza, according to its website. Panera Bread also has a location on Main Street in Frisco. 469-850-2013. www.panerabread.com.
Longtime Dallas restaurant III Forks finds home in Frisco
The filet mignon comes in two sizes, a 6 oz. ($51) and an 8 oz. ($54), with an optional Parmesan crust for $9. The filet is served with whipped potatoes, sugar snap peas, off-the-cob cream corn, ripe tomatoes and spring onions. (Courtesy III Forks) Chris Vogeli, executive chef of III...
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
Trinity Metro’s budgeted capital improvement projects scheduled to provide 2-mile line extensions, new station
Trinity Metro has $106.6 million included in the fiscal year 2022-23 capital expenditures budget, according to Chad Edwards, Trinity Metro’s vice president of planning and development. These improvements include a 2-mile extension to Fort Worth’s Medical District and a new station in Hurst. The rail extension will bring...
Charley’s Philly Steaks plans to add location inside McKinney Walmart
Charley's Philly Steaks in expected to open inside Walmart in southwest McKinney by mid-2023. (Courtesy Charley's Philly Steaks) Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart in southwest McKinney, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The location inside the Walmart at...
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
Chick-fil-A expandiing drive-thru at Lake Highlands location
Chick-fil-A plans to finish work on the expansion of its drive-thru in November. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) Chick-fil-A plans to expand its drive-thru at 6176 Retail Road, Ste. 100, Dallas, according to ownership. It will be under construction until the project is completed sometime in November. Inside dining is not available at the Spanish Village location as it is only offering drive-thru and mobile curbside service. 214-890-7551. www.chick-fil-a.com/lakehighlands.
Tell Me Something Sweet offers homemade bars, pies and cakes in downtown Plano
Tell Me Something Sweet in Plano offers a variety of desserts, including apple pie, sweet potato pie and peach cobbler. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tell Me Something Sweet Bakery opened Oct. 1 at 930 E. 15th St., Ste. 200, in downtown Plano. The bakery was started by husband-and-wife team Kevin and Candace Ford. It features classic homestyle desserts, such as layer cakes, lemon bars, pecan bars and more. 469-551-3582. www.tmssbakery.com.
Fort Worth's newest park debuts in Alliance area
Alliance Park officially opened in Fort Worth on Sept. 23. (Courtesy city of Fort Worth) The city of Fort Worth held a grand opening ceremony for the 154-acre Alliance Park at 3800 Litsey Road on Sept. 23. The funding for the project was acquired from the 2014 and 2018 bond programs, Texas Parks and Wildlife grants, park dedication fees and donated land.
R&J's Bar and Grill offers lively entertainment, Chicago-style menu items in Grapevine
Owners Jose Garcia, left, and Ryan Gamill are the namesakes of R&J's Bar and Grill. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Ryan Gamill and Jose Garcia met on Grapevine Lake about seven years ago and quickly became close friends. With Gamill’s experience in construction and Garcia’s background in restaurant operations, the friends said they always spoke of opening a restaurant or bar together.
Lake Highlands family-owned studio YAM Yoga shares positivity and resilience
YAM Yoga combines music, art and yoga with classes offered for a variety of levels. (Courtesy YAM Yoga) Local art pieces adorn the walls of YAM Yoga studio in Lake Highlands in a purposeful sequence, according to owner Jennifer Johnson. YAM stands for yoga, art and music. The space serves...
Ramen Akira to open, bringing Japanese ramen to Flower Mound
Ramen Akira is set to open a new location in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Ramen Akira) Ramen Akira is opening a new location in Flower Mound. The restaurant concept will hold a soft opening expected in late Jan. 2023, according to a representative for the restaurant. The Japanese ramen restaurant will be located next door to the Tavern at Lakeside at 2600 Lakeside Pkwy., Ste. 120.
McKinney brings kayaking launch and dock to Towne Lake park
McKinney wanted to find a way to get people back on the water at Towne Lake Park. The park is one of the oldest in the McKinney system, said Michael Kowski, Parks and Recreation director with the city.
Firefighter injured in Fort Worth warehouse fire
A Fort Worth warehouse was gutted by a large, fast-moving three-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night, fire officials say. The immediate cause of the fire was not known.
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate to temporary facility
This conceptual rendering shows one possible design for the new Lewisville fire administration building and Central Fire Station as part of the new public safety complex. (Rendering courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville City Council approved plans for a temporary police and fire administration facility during its Oct. 3 meeting. The...
Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says
When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone's favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
