The Fayette Kiwanis held its annual Weldy Home Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Fayette Country Club. The tournament was a tremendous success, with 93 golfers particpating. Kiwanis members shown from left, front: Bill McCollum, Rayburn Howard, Melanie Warren, Emily Montague, Don Bell and Jared Long. Back: Danny Meggs, Larry Humber, Jeff Crowley and Mark Montague.

FAYETTE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO