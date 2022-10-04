ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aguano Continues To Set Sights on In-State Recruiting

There was a much bigger contigent watching Arizona State’s practice on Wednesday with a massive group of local recruits and high school coaches taking in the action. Top recruits from the 2023 and 2024 class lined both practice fields, and Shaun Aguano continued to make good on his promise to recruit Arizona kids.
LaDarius Henderson Looks Back To Look Forward To ASU-Washington

One of Arizona State’s marquee wins under Herm Edwards came against the Washington Huskies in 2021. It was cold. It was rainy. Both teams combined for 261 passing yards on the day. But Rachaad White literally carried the Sun Devils to victory with 186 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona...
