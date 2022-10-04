Read full article on original website
Related
sports360az.com
Aguano Continues To Set Sights on In-State Recruiting
There was a much bigger contigent watching Arizona State’s practice on Wednesday with a massive group of local recruits and high school coaches taking in the action. Top recruits from the 2023 and 2024 class lined both practice fields, and Shaun Aguano continued to make good on his promise to recruit Arizona kids.
sports360az.com
LaDarius Henderson Looks Back To Look Forward To ASU-Washington
One of Arizona State’s marquee wins under Herm Edwards came against the Washington Huskies in 2021. It was cold. It was rainy. Both teams combined for 261 passing yards on the day. But Rachaad White literally carried the Sun Devils to victory with 186 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona...
sports360az.com
Pac-12 bowl projections: We’re saying Arizona has a chance, which isn’t something we’ve said in years
Arizona was winless in the truncated COVID season and managed one victory last fall. Understandably skeptical oddsmakers pegged the Wildcats for a mere three wins this year. But one month into the season, they have hit the number and are halfway to bowl eligibility. How likely is a postseason berth...
Comments / 0