Tom Brady Has Blunt Admission On His Son Playing High School Football

Youth sports have become more competitive and intense over the years. However, Tom Brady isn't so worried about how his children perform during sports games.

Brady's son, Jack, is playing high school football this fall. He's a quarterback, just like his old man, and safety.

Brady couldn't care any less about how his son performs. He is simply concerned about his happiness and getting to watch him spend time with his friends.

"Brady (on his 'Let's Go' podcast) says his son Jack is a free safety/QB on his high school team: 'I don't give a s--t how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends,'" said Brady, via Joey Knight.

That's exactly how a parent should handle his or her kid playing sports. There's no reason to make youth sports more than they are.

Hopefully Brady's words serve as an example to other parents who need to learn this lesson.

Brady, meanwhile, plays the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.