Keep running through a snowy winter, whether you’re planning to scamper through the streets or trot along the trails. In many northern climes, as the days shorten and the temperatures drop, runners are faced with a certain choice: hit the treadmill, or figure out how to run in the snow. I am allergic to treadmills, so when I lived in Colorado, the choice was clear, but the thought of running in the snow was still initially a bit daunting. I soon discovered, however, that running in the snow can be really quite a magical experience as well as a great workout, as long as you’re prepared.

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO