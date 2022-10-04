ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi man accused of stabbing father to death in 2021 found dead one month before murder trial

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiP76_0iLmPWxF00

A Mississippi man who reportedly stabbed his father to death in 2021 is dead.

John Anderson was set to stand trial in November for the murder of his father, Tom Anderson, who was stabbed to death on Demaret Drive on Jan. 12, 2021. Tom Aderson died from his injuries a week after the stabbing.

John Anderson was indicted on the charges of first-degree murder and felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

John Anderson was out of jail on bond when he was found dead. Officials with the Harrison County Coroner’s Office said a toxicology test will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Comments

Murphy stark
3d ago

honor thy mother and father. 🤌 🤣 funny thing about those tables, they always turn. ALWAYS. what you put out you will get back. 💯 Thankfully he won't be sucking off MY paycheck. good riddance 👏

Reply
5
Harvey Collins
2d ago

Saved the taxpayers about $1mill on his trial and future incarceration. Prayers for his family as they come to grips with the whole, sad situation!

Reply
2
