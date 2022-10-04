ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

2022 Battle of the Bags in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis tells us about the 2022 Battle of the Bags on October 7th, at the Seventh Tap Brewing Project. The event is open to all active or retired first responders including police, fire, EMS, healthcare, military, etc. Payment will be required at check in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport opens new high-tech fire station

SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport cut the ribbon and opened the doors to the new Fire Station 8 today. The state-of-the-art station is located in the Queensborough community. It features a commercial grade kitchen, drive through apparatus bays, low-maintenance floors, vehicle exhaust removal system, and a dedicated physical fitness training area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pumpkin Shine on Line

SHREVEPORT, La. - Glowing, decorated, and painted jack-o-lanterns will line the sidewalks of Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport for this special afternoon and evening event. A number of local elementary schools perform Halloween songs. Parking at Betty Virginia by permit only - must arrive by foot or by shuttle from...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

New BCPD chief meets SPD chief for the first time

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Local leaders and law enforcement from both sides of the river got together Wednesday in Bossier for a meet-and-greet. Mayor Tommy Chandler organized the meeting to have new Police Chief Daniel Haugen meet Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. The two men had never met in person before then.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

'Shoot the Blue' event to be held Saturday in Benton

BENTON, La. - The annual “Shoot for the Blue” sporting clay tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and Event Center in Benton, Louisiana. With your support, this annual event is guaranteed to provide those participating with not only a fun and challenging shooting experience, but a unique insight into the mission of the Louisiana State Police.
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
KTBS

Louisiana AG Landry will run for governor in 2023

(The Center Square) — The 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial race started with a big announcement Wednesday. Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry says he’s running for the state’s highest office. The attorney general and former congressman made the announcement in a video shared on both Facebook and Twitter. "What...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Cotton Valley gas explosion survivor released from hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. - Reagan Hardaway waved goodbye as he left a Shreveport rehabilitation facility on Friday, Oct. 7. Hardaway was one of three men severely injured in a gas explosion in Cotton Valley in May of 2022. It happened at the company's propane truck loading facility off Old Highway 7...
COTTON VALLEY, LA
KTBS

Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
GREENWOOD, LA
KTBS

Road repair, replacement continues in south Bossier

BENTON, La. -- Projects to repair and replace asphalt roads in south Bossier Parish that were damaged by floods in 2015 and 2016 are continuing to move ahead, Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told parish police jury members Wednesday. More than 30 road projects are being funded by approximately $32 million...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Burn bans increasing again

SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a little over a month ago where the ArkLaTex had just one burn ban which was in McCurtain county. As of Wednesday, most of southern Arkansas and much of east Texas are now under burn bans. In other words, outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KTBS

Drought increasing

SHREVEPORT, La. - Thursday's updated Drought Monitor from NOAA indicates that our drought is getting worse and spreading. Burn bans are also increasing. Outdoor burning is prohibited in the shaded regions until further notice or when we see significant rainfall. If your location is not one of the shaded areas...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Louisiana Higher Ed: More grants fill gaps across college disciplines

Pictured from left: Dr. Balaji Ramachandran, Geomatics program coordinator at Nicholls State University; Jonathan Dufrene, president of the Louisiana Society of Professional Surveyors; Jeremy Becker, executive director of the Nicholls Foundation; Dr. Esra Tekdal Yilmaz, department head of Applied Sciences at Nicholls State University; Dr. John Dennis, assistant professor of Geomatics; Allison Clune, Nicholls First Lady; and Dr. Jay Clune, Nicholls State University President. Photo courtesy of Nicholls State University.
LOUISIANA STATE

