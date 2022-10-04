ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Bandshee shared an intense retro rock song called “Women for Sale”

Bandshee is a “retro stoner rock” band based in Louisville, KY with a brand new single out titled “Women for Sale.”. Frontwoman Romana Bereneth shared her inspiration for the lyrics saying, “I wrote this song after awkwardly waiting for my band to play during the Beatersville car show Miss Beatersville contest. I’m not trying to kill anyone’s fun with a car show- the cars are rad, really! But I also felt gross watching this “winner takes all” pinup competition that basically pitted women against each other collecting money in buckets.”
Psych-blues trio Yezzer makes great sounds with 2 Basses & Drums in new videos

Louisville psych-blues trio Yezzer is a fairly new band formed during the pandemic and they just released two videos for their songs “Palindrome” and “Deal With It”. They have a different sound thanks to the fact they are comprised of two bass players and a drummer. The members are from the local favorite bands The Moonlight Peddlers, The Dammit, Joann & The Dakota, and Frontiers featuring Brian Leonard on bass and vocals, Joe Boyer on bass, and Nick Stinnett on drums. Catch them live on November 11th at Mag Bar and November 17th at High Horse Bar. And check out their inventive videos below!
