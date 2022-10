Jamal Murray sat down with Taylor Rooks to talk playing his first game in 539 days, how the NBA Bubble was arguably the highest level of basketball ever, the Nuggets mascot Rocky being the highest-paid NBA mascot and more. Watch the full interview now All of Taylor Rooks X episodes are available wherever you get your podcasts: https://bit.ly/3PKvJSz 0:00 – Cold open 0:41 – Nuggets mascot makes $625K?! 1:53 – Recovering from ACL tear 6:50 People forgot how good Jamal Murray is 8:54 – The bubble playoffs were different 12:44 – Jamal wants to be an All-Star 13:42 – Chemistry with Nikola Jokic 16:06 – Nuggets contenders? 19:35 – Jamal plays better under pressure 21:14 – Nuggets’ goal: win a championship 22:39 – Playing in a game for the first time in 539 days 25:08 – Analytics in basketball 28:01 – Why Jokic deserved back-to-back MVPs 30:11 – Going for 50 vs. Boston 31:32 – Meditating before games 35:36 – He almost played vs. Warriors in WCF 41:21 – What kind of fighter is Jamal Murray? 42:49 – Sacrifices NBA players have to make 43:59 – Meeting Vince Carter as a kid 47:19 – End - Favorite players in 2K.

