Whether you are picking up doughnuts and danish for the office or meeting up for a glass of wine with that special someone, Calandra’s Italian Village always has something enticing on the menu. From authentic Italian treats to fresh pasta, this little piece of Italy — which is actually located at 234 Bloomfield Avenue in Caldwell — has established a legacy of delicious food and excellent service. Keep reading to learn more about the family behind the business + everything there is to enjoy at Calandra’s Italian Village.

CALDWELL, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO