57 Things to Do in the Montclair + North Jersey Area | October 6-9
It’s the first full week in October and the fall happenings are popping up all over the Essex County towns. This week’s local Montclair + North Jersey area events guide has you covered with a silent disco dance party fundraiser at Wellmont Arts Plaza, Post Malone at Prudential Center, a family-friendly pumpkin spectacular hosted by Out Montclair, and more. Check out the list of all the events + things to do this weekend in North Jersey, October 6th – October 9th, 2022.
Calandra’s Italian Village: A Little Piece of Italy in Caldwell
Whether you are picking up doughnuts and danish for the office or meeting up for a glass of wine with that special someone, Calandra’s Italian Village always has something enticing on the menu. From authentic Italian treats to fresh pasta, this little piece of Italy — which is actually located at 234 Bloomfield Avenue in Caldwell — has established a legacy of delicious food and excellent service. Keep reading to learn more about the family behind the business + everything there is to enjoy at Calandra’s Italian Village.
