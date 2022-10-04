ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukon, IA

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
K92.3

Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record

The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
ANAMOSA, IA
who13.com

Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest

IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Two teens charged with Decorah church burglary

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 31st, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary that took place at the Stone Ridge Community Church. Following an investigation, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office assisted Decorah Police with a search warrant in the 300 block of W. Water Street on October 4th, 2022. Officials found stolen items from the church while executing the warrant.
DECORAH, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Teen Injured in Collision Involving Intoxicated Driver

A Manchester teen suffered minor injuries after her car was hit head-on by an intoxicated driver early Sunday. It happened shortly after midnight on Highway 13 near the Linn-Delaware Road intersection. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound SUV had crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the teen’s...
MANCHESTER, IA
cbs2iowa.com

High school student hospitalized after crash in Dubuque

Dubuque — On October 3rd, High school student Will Coohey was on his way home from Thunder Hills golf course when the front tire of his truck was caught in the gravel on the shoulder of the road. As a result, his truck struck a bridge and was sent rolling down the bank, eventually resting upside down in the the creek below.
DUBUQUE, IA
iowa.gov

Advanced EMT (AEMT)

Respond to 911 calls and interfacility transfer requests, providing direct patient care. within the Chickasaw County EMS service-area. Initiate and provide care within the. scope of practice as defined by law providing emergency care to a wide range of patients. including pediatric, adult, and geriatric.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA

