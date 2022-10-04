Read full article on original website
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Watch a Bird Hilariously Photobomb a Dubuque, Iowa Wedding Video
It's not easy being a wedding photographer. This is the perfect example. While trying to capture that perfect moment for a Dubuque, Iowa couple, a bird decided to photobomb in the best possible way. This happened last Saturday in Dubuque, Iowa according to the video description. It's a beautiful video...
Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record
The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
Stunning Iowa Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest
IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
Two teens charged with Decorah church burglary
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 31st, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary that took place at the Stone Ridge Community Church. Following an investigation, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office assisted Decorah Police with a search warrant in the 300 block of W. Water Street on October 4th, 2022. Officials found stolen items from the church while executing the warrant.
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 17th, 2022, police responded to a report of an alleged theft in the 800 block of Wacker Drive. Anyone with information is asked to submit it here.
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Warning: Residents Falling For Elaborate Scam
There are so many scammers in this world. Many times you hear about a scam and think, 'how does anyone fall for that?' Other times, you totally get how it happens. There are a couple of parts of a scam in eastern Iowa that make it more believable to victims.
Manchester Teen Injured in Collision Involving Intoxicated Driver
A Manchester teen suffered minor injuries after her car was hit head-on by an intoxicated driver early Sunday. It happened shortly after midnight on Highway 13 near the Linn-Delaware Road intersection. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound SUV had crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the teen’s...
High school student hospitalized after crash in Dubuque
Dubuque — On October 3rd, High school student Will Coohey was on his way home from Thunder Hills golf course when the front tire of his truck was caught in the gravel on the shoulder of the road. As a result, his truck struck a bridge and was sent rolling down the bank, eventually resting upside down in the the creek below.
Dubuque man arrested after headbutting ex-girlfriend and breaking her nose
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, at approximately 4:22 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a cul-de-sac on Collins St for a report of a 911 hang-up. Officers were advised that a female victim was assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend. On scene, officers found the victim and her two roommates....
Linn County Sheriff’s office warns of scammers using employee names
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of scammers using the actual names of Sheriff’s Office employees and advising the victims that they have missed jury duty and now have a warrant issued for their arrest. Victims are then told they...
Advanced EMT (AEMT)
Respond to 911 calls and interfacility transfer requests, providing direct patient care. within the Chickasaw County EMS service-area. Initiate and provide care within the. scope of practice as defined by law providing emergency care to a wide range of patients. including pediatric, adult, and geriatric.
