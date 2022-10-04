Read full article on original website
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County Democratic Party rallies voters one month before 2022 general election
The Williamson County Democratic Party held their Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic on Saturday, drawing around 100 voters and supporters at Franklin's Strahl Street Park to hear remarks from Democratic candidates just one month before the 2022 general election. The picnic was the return of the party's in-person fundraisers since the...
wmot.org
Republican hoping to represent heavily Democratic Nashville unusually reserved
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville. Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District....
dicksonpost.com
Report ranks Tennessee No. 1 for election integrity
Tennessee has the most secure elections in the country, according to The Heritage Foundation’s election integrity scorecard. “I am grateful to the Heritage Foundation for this recognition and to all those who work on Tennessee elections, on both the state and local level, for their work protecting the integrity of Tennessee ballots,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “The General Assembly has long understood the importance of election security. From photo ID to making sure our counties are working towards producing a voter-verified paper audit trail by 2024, Tennessee has always been on the cutting edge of election integrity. As Secretary (of State Tre) Hargett says, we are a state that makes it easy to vote, but hard to cheat. The General Assembly is resolved to keeping it that way.”
WSMV
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
thesmokies.com
What is the controversy over Tennessee license plates, In God We Trust?
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. There are many things that my Hoosier heritage has given me of which I am proud.
Sample ballots for Nov. 8 elections in East Tennessee
WATE 6 is providing sample ballots for residents help residents in East Tennessee be informed voters.
Jackson’s casualties of the culture war
I’ve been spending a lot of time on social media doom scrolling. I don’t do this on purpose; it’s just that I’m slapped in the face with it every time I open Twitter or Facebook. For the uninitiated, doom scrolling is the process of sliding your thumb up and down your screen as you are […] The post Jackson’s casualties of the culture war appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee’s first Hispanic criminal court judge appointed by Gov. Lee
Hector Sanchez takes the bench as Tennessee's first Hispanic trial court judge.
EXPLAINER: Two Ky. constitutional amendments on the ballot
This November, Kentucky voters will find two proposed constitutional changes on their ballots. But what exactly are they voting on?
fox17.com
Nashville health officials explain competency in court, dismissed cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro's district attorney says about 200 people in Nashville are considered incompetent meaning if they commit a crime, their case will likely be dismissed. When there are concerns with someone's competency, it means there are questions about their mental abilities and their ability to move...
mtsunews.com
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to ‘shape future generations,’ UNC historian tells MTSU audience￼
The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn’t build these monuments to spite Northerners. For...
Former Tennessee politician sentenced for using COVID-19 funds on Bitcoin
A Spring City man who previously served as a Rhea County Executive has been sentenced and charged to pay over $680 thousand after he admitted to using using federal COVID-19 aid for himself back in April.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos, reports say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee native was killed in a “targeted attack” while in the Turks and Caicos Islands over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Chief of Police Trevor Botting said three people were killed, one being a tourist from the United States, and five others were injured in a string of attacks in the area.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State lawmakers revealed Wednesday that Cleotha Henderson racked up dozens of disciplinary infractions during his 20-year prison stay. A joint committee of Tennessee lawmakers grilled the Tennessee Department of Correction for hours today, and the one name that kept coming up was Cleotha Henderson. It was...
The deadline is approaching: What you need to know about REAL ID in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The deadline for Tennesseans to switch their current licenses over to the new REAL ID standard is fast approaching, and this time it seems the deadline will stick. REAL ID enforcement was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic because federal law requires applications to...
Men arrested in Warsaw, Missouri accused of making violent threats against the U.S. government
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The United States Department of Justice has released the names of two men involved in an incident with FBI agents in Warsaw, Missouri.
fox17.com
Amazon looking to hire 3,900 Tennesseans for the holiday season, some full-time
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Amazon is looking to hire 2,000 people in Nashville for the holiday season with the potential to stay on as full-time employees. The marketplace and technology giant is looking to fill 150,000 positions throughout the country for seasonal, full-time, and part-time roles. In Tennessee, Amazon is searching for 3,900 people to fill roles with 2,000 in Nashville.
wcyb.com
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
wmot.org
Tennessee high court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the...
fox17.com
Middle Point Landfill files two motions to dismiss lawsuit filed by City of Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Middle Point Landfill filed two motions to dismiss in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Murfreesboro against the landfill. The case was filed in August in federal court in the Middle District of Tennessee, and the city raised many unfounded allegations, according to Republic Services.
