Nashville, TN

wmot.org

Republican hoping to represent heavily Democratic Nashville unusually reserved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville. Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District....
NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Report ranks Tennessee No. 1 for election integrity

Tennessee has the most secure elections in the country, according to The Heritage Foundation’s election integrity scorecard. “I am grateful to the Heritage Foundation for this recognition and to all those who work on Tennessee elections, on both the state and local level, for their work protecting the integrity of Tennessee ballots,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “The General Assembly has long understood the importance of election security. From photo ID to making sure our counties are working towards producing a voter-verified paper audit trail by 2024, Tennessee has always been on the cutting edge of election integrity. As Secretary (of State Tre) Hargett says, we are a state that makes it easy to vote, but hard to cheat. The General Assembly is resolved to keeping it that way.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Jackson’s casualties of the culture war

I’ve been spending a lot of time on social media doom scrolling. I don’t do this on purpose; it’s just that I’m slapped in the face with it every time I open Twitter or Facebook.   For the uninitiated, doom scrolling is the process of sliding your thumb up and down your screen as you are […] The post Jackson’s casualties of the culture war appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Nashville health officials explain competency in court, dismissed cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro's district attorney says about 200 people in Nashville are considered incompetent meaning if they commit a crime, their case will likely be dismissed. When there are concerns with someone's competency, it means there are questions about their mental abilities and their ability to move...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos, reports say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee native was killed in a “targeted attack” while in the Turks and Caicos Islands over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Chief of Police Trevor Botting said three people were killed, one being a tourist from the United States, and five others were injured in a string of attacks in the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Amazon looking to hire 3,900 Tennesseans for the holiday season, some full-time

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Amazon is looking to hire 2,000 people in Nashville for the holiday season with the potential to stay on as full-time employees. The marketplace and technology giant is looking to fill 150,000 positions throughout the country for seasonal, full-time, and part-time roles. In Tennessee, Amazon is searching for 3,900 people to fill roles with 2,000 in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
ERWIN, TN
wmot.org

Tennessee high court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the...

