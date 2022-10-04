Read full article on original website
UTV rollover crash injures driver
A UTV crash late Saturday night badly injured a Savannah resident. Troopers responded to a rollover accident involving Joshua Adkins, 39, who was hospitalized with serious injuries at Lake Regional Hospital. The vehicle had reportedly been climbing a steep embankment on property off Route 135 in Morgan County. When the UTV attempted a left turn, it rolled over several times down the incline.
Merry Fay Janes
Merry Fay Janes, 62, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Per Merry’s wishes cremation, no services at this time. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Samantha Janes. Memories of Merry and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Cremation has been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
Construction worker hit and killed by vehicle in Cass County
CASS COUNTY – A Kansas City man was killed when he was struck by a car on I-49 in Cass County early Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a northbound 2010 Ford F250 was in a construction zone and struck a worker, identified as Jonathon K. Wilson, 35,. The driver reportedly fled the scene on foot. At this time the driver has not been identified.
Mary Luetta (Leonard) Howerton
Mary Luetta (Leonard) Howerton, 86 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Manor in Blue Springs, MO. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business Hwy. 13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Odessa, MO. Memories of Mary and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
One killed, two injured in Benton County crash
BENTON COUNTY – A one-vehicle crash in Benton County Friday night killed a Lincoln woman and left the driver and another occupant seriously injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred 10 minutes before midnight when the driver, Quintin Barkwell, 22, of Lincoln failed to negotiate a curve on Route C east of Keseman. The vehicle began to skid, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a ditch and two trees before overturning and coming to rest.
Fire truck hit by semi on I-70 causing injuries
An area fire department reminds motorists to slow down and move over, after a close call Friday evening. Blackwater Fire Protection was at the 91-mile marker of I-70 conducting traffic control, according to their post, when a reserve pumper was hit by a semi. Responders said the truck swerved to...
Dustin Keith-Eugene Wheeler
Dustin Keith-Eugene Wheeler, 36, of Norborne died Oct. 6. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton.
Roger Wayne Stark
Roger Wayne Stark, 68, of Carrollton died Oct. 4. Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Rupe Center in Carrollton. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton.
Warsaw arrests preceded by gunfire toward FBI agents
During an ongoing investigation in Warsaw, FBI agents were allegedly fired upon at a residence Friday morning. According to Benton County Sheriff, the FBI served a search warrant south of Warsaw along Route 65. The statement says, once agents announced their presence, a person fired at their armored vehicle. That gunfire was not returned by agents.
