Mary Luetta (Leonard) Howerton, 86 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Manor in Blue Springs, MO. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business Hwy. 13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Odessa, MO. Memories of Mary and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.

ODESSA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO