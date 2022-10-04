ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
The rural incentives bill mirrors legislation passed during this year’s regular session but vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson because it put a two-year sunset on the programs. The bill approved Tuesday by the Seante extends the incentives for six years (Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent).

Missouri lawmakers wrapped up their special session Tuesday when the state Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 million package of incentives targeting rural economic projects.

The bill, passed 26-3, creates tax credits for fuel retailers to sell gas and diesel with higher blends of biofuels and to establish urban farms. It extends the life of incentives to support small meat processors and tax credits for banks to make loans for small farms.

The bill was previously passed in the Missouri House and now heads to Gov. Mike Parson for his signature. Final action on the other bill of the special session, an income tax cut, was completed last week.

“These are important wins for Missourians and Missouri Republicans,” Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, said at a news conference following the vote.

The rural incentives bill mirrors legislation passed during this year’s regular session but vetoed by Parson because it put a two-year sunset on the programs. The bill approved Tuesday extends the incentives for six years.

The only speed bump on the way to quick passage Tuesday was when Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, tried to amend the bill to block farms and companies owned by foreign nationals from participating in the incentive programs. His amendment was ruled out of order, but Moon said action is needed to protect Missouri farms from further encroachment.

“I think there are farmers just like me, just like the senator from Dunklin (Jason Bean), who would agree that this is an opportunity to protect the farmers we have now,” Moon said.

Until 2013, Missouri banned ownership of farmland by foreign nationals or corporations. It has become a political issue this year as Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has become a target for attacks because of his votes as a state senator to lift the ban , both from opponents in the Republican Senate primary and Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine as the general election approaches.

At a news conference, Bean said the issue of foreign ownership will be on the agenda when lawmakers return in January.

“We are going to talk about that next session,” he said.

The rural incentives bill includes three tax credits to promote biofuels and several other tax incentives. Among them are:

  • A 5-cents-per-gallon credit to retailers selling E15 gas, which is 15% ethanol instead of the 10% blend sold by most stations. The program would be capped at $5 million annually.
  • A credit of 2 cents per gallon or 5 cents per gallon for retailers that sell diesel with a biodiesel blend. The amount of the credit, capped at $16 million annually, is based on whether the blend is more or less than 10% biodiesel. The credit is refundable, which means that if retailers’ credits exceed their taxes, they will receive the difference from the state.
  • A refundable credit of 2 cents per gallon to biodiesel producers, capped at $4 million annually. Biodiesel is generally made from soy or other seed oil, but it can also be made from waste oil from plants or animals.
  • A credit of $5 a ton, up to $6 million annually, for sawmills to convert wood waste – chips and sawdust – into energy. This credit expired June 30, 2020.
  • A credit of up to 25% of the cost for modernizing or expanding a meat processing facility, capped at $2 million annually.
  • A new credit of up to $25,000 for each farm and $200,000 total to establish “urban farms” in communities of 50,000 people or more.

The rural incentives bill passed narrowly in the MIssouri House as Republican leaders made tactical mistakes that upset Democrats. But the only votes against it in the state Senate were from Republicans.

Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo of Independence noted that much of the bill is renewal of programs that had expired recently.

“It maintains the status quo,” Rizzo said, “which in my opinion is what they need and what they were asking for

The post Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Related
missouriindependent.com

Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment

The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
kjluradio.com

Catholic Bishops of Missouri speak out against marijuana legalization amendment

The Catholic Bishops of Missouri are expressing opposition to Amendment 3, which would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The measure will appear on the November ballot. In addition to legalizing marijuana, the measure would expunge the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana-related offenses. The Bishops...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Get to know your Missouri judges before election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Boone Health acquires Noble Health practice in Mexico; Heartland Coca-Cola plans Olathe facility

Gov. Mike Parson signed a $764 million income tax cut and a package of incentives for rural Missourians into law Wednesday. Both bills were passed by legislators during a special session that's now come to a close. In health care news, Columbia-based Boone Health has acquired the former Noble Health-owned hospital in Mexico that closed its doors and furloughed employees earlier this year. The facility is expected to open next week. And, steel producer Simcote has plans to build a $17 million processing facility in Sedalia. Keep scrolling to catch up on your Thursday business news.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 7th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- To raise or not to raise. Governor Mike Parson says there will be enough money in the next state budget to boost state worker pay. The governor says the state has to compete with the private sector and he hopes to give state workers a significant raise next time around. Parson says the last state worker pay raise might have been the largest in Missouri’s history -- about seven-point-five percent. The state has more than 50-thousand workers and thousands of openings. Missouri has the lowest or one of the lowest-paying state workforces in the country.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
John Rizzo
Person
Dave Schatz
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question

JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Auditor issues audit results of Dent County

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today issued her audit of Dent County, located in southeast Missouri. The county received a rating of “good,” which is the same rating issued in a 2019 audit of the county. During the course of the audit, auditors noted that the Sheriff’s fee bank...
DENT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Senate#Ethanol#Biodiesel#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Missouri House#Missourians#Republicans
krcu.org

Advocates: Missouri Medicaid Expansion Helping Citizens, Saving Jobs

With health care as a hot topic of debate in the contest for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat, attention is being drawn back to the state's Medicaid expansion. Missourians voted in a referendum in 2020 to amend the state constitution to expand the state's Medicaid program, MO HealthNet. The following spring, Attorney General Eric Schmitt sided with expansion opponents in a lawsuit that eventually found its way to the state Supreme Court. In July, a unanimous high court decision restored the will of the voters and MO HealthNet was expanded.
MISSOURI STATE
lewispnj.com

Fair ballot language for November election

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:. allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and. allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating?. State...
MISSOURI STATE
neareport.com

If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
ARKANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities

Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is set to sign both bills passed during the special session. One bill extends agriculture tax credits through 2028 to help ethanol producers, meat processors, and urban farms, among others. The other, the income tax package, will gradually lower the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-five percent over several years -- if Missouri brings in enough revenue. The legislation would also get rid of the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they would not owe income taxes. The bill signings will be at Parson’s state Capitol office at 10:15 A-M.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Environmental group gives Kansas, Missouri utilities low marks for clean energy transition

Kansas and Missouri’s largest utilities earned nearly failing grades for their progress transitioning to renewable sources of energy, according to a new report from a national environmental group.  The Sierra Club’s “Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges” report gave Evergy an 18% for its investments in clean energy and moves to retire coal plants. Ameren […] The post Environmental group gives Kansas, Missouri utilities low marks for clean energy transition appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

