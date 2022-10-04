Read full article on original website
LETTER: Look in the Mirror
Do you believe your politicians are looking out for you?. If things continue on the current path, how are you going to. What about Social Security? And Medicare? And Medicaid?. Should history books be doctored to accommodate political points of view, rather than the truth?. Can you handle the truth?
Resident Appeals Housing Authority’s Vinci Gardens MI to RTM: “The housing authority has created a huge political problem for the town”
This week Byram resident, Al Shehadi, exercised his right as a Greenwich property owner to appeal the Municipal Improvement for Vinci Gardens Senior Housing to the Representative Town Meeting. There is no RTM meeting in November, so the earliest the item might appear on an RTM agenda is in December.
Town Planner Katie DeLuca to Retire to California after 23 Year Career at Greenwich P&Z
This week Planning & Zoning Director and Town Planner Katie DeLuca announced her plans to retire to California. Though she sent in her official notice mid-July, the position was just posted on Monday. To ensure a smooth transition and seamless service to the Town, she has agreed to continue service through the end of the year while the town works to fill the position.
PHOTOS: Golden Shovels Break Ground at the Cohen Eastern Greenwich Civic Center
Friday was an Indian summer day befitting the groundbreaking for the new Eastern Greenwich Civic Center. The new civic center will actually be named the Cohen Eastern Greenwich Civic Center in honor of the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation’s donation of $5 million toward the $22 million cost for the project.
GEMS Appoints New Chair and Two Members to the Board of Directors
The Greenwich Emergency Medical Service (GEMS), held its annual meeting over the summer to celebrate the organization’s accomplishments between May 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022 and to appoint new Board members. The Board recognized Jennifer A. Baldock for her tremendous contributions as the Chair of the Board from...
Cos Cob Elementary School Community Grateful to Crossing Guard, “Miss Barbara”
This is a note of appreciation and gratitude to “Miss Barbara”, crossing guard for Cos Cob Elementary. Last Friday, Miss Barbara retired from her post at Strickland Road, where she had been nearly every morning, greeting children and families, caregivers and car drivers with her warmth, friendship and caring.
Greenwich’s Ray Dalio Cedes Control of Bridgewater Associates to the Next Generation
On Tuesday, Greenwich resident Ray Dalio shared some big news on Twitter, announcing he would transition control of Bridgewater Associates to the next generation. “I feel great about the people and ‘machine’ now in control,” he wrote in a series of 11 Tweets. Dalio, 73, a billionaire...
Women Face Multiple Charges Following Incident at Greenwich Avenue Bank
On Sept 23 Greenwich Police responded to Greenwich Avenue on a report of a possible fraudulent bank transaction where suspects used a fraudulent Massachusetts Driver’s License with a victim’s personal identity information in an attempt to inquire about the balance of the victim’s account. Police say a...
Friends of Greenwich Point Concert to Feature Pete Francis & the Dragoncrest Collective
This Sunday, Oct 9 is the final Friends of Greenwich Point Summer concert featuring Pete Francis & the Dragoncrest Collective. (The event was rescheduled from Oct 1.) The concert is 3:30pm-5:30pm. The event is free but attendees need a park pass for access to the park. The Friends of Greenwich...
First Church’s First Music & Arts 2022-2023 Concert Series to Feature The Sundots
The First Congregational Church of Greenwich (FCCOG)’s 2022-2023 First Music & Arts Concert Series kicks off with NYC-based Baroque Pop/Rock trio The Sundots on October 16, 2022 at 4:00pm in the Meetinghouse. The Sundots are a baroque pop/rock band founded in Detroit, MI and based in NYC. The trio...
