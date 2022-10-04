ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Look in the Mirror

Do you believe your politicians are looking out for you?. If things continue on the current path, how are you going to. What about Social Security? And Medicare? And Medicaid?. Should history books be doctored to accommodate political points of view, rather than the truth?. Can you handle the truth?
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Resident Appeals Housing Authority’s Vinci Gardens MI to RTM: “The housing authority has created a huge political problem for the town”

This week Byram resident, Al Shehadi, exercised his right as a Greenwich property owner to appeal the Municipal Improvement for Vinci Gardens Senior Housing to the Representative Town Meeting. There is no RTM meeting in November, so the earliest the item might appear on an RTM agenda is in December.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Town Planner Katie DeLuca to Retire to California after 23 Year Career at Greenwich P&Z

This week Planning & Zoning Director and Town Planner Katie DeLuca announced her plans to retire to California. Though she sent in her official notice mid-July, the position was just posted on Monday. To ensure a smooth transition and seamless service to the Town, she has agreed to continue service through the end of the year while the town works to fill the position.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
Greenwich, CT
Elections
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Hartford, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
greenwichfreepress.com

GEMS Appoints New Chair and Two Members to the Board of Directors

The Greenwich Emergency Medical Service (GEMS), held its annual meeting over the summer to celebrate the organization’s accomplishments between May 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022 and to appoint new Board members. The Board recognized Jennifer A. Baldock for her tremendous contributions as the Chair of the Board from...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Women Face Multiple Charges Following Incident at Greenwich Avenue Bank

On Sept 23 Greenwich Police responded to Greenwich Avenue on a report of a possible fraudulent bank transaction where suspects used a fraudulent Massachusetts Driver’s License with a victim’s personal identity information in an attempt to inquire about the balance of the victim’s account. Police say a...
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Frontier

Comments / 0

Community Policy