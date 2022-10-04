Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
Long Dry Stretch Continues, Chill Filter’s In Behind Thursday’s Front
It’s been a remarkably long time since we’ve used the word “rain” in the forecast. In fact, you would have to go all the way back to September 24th to find the last time the Rockford International Airport observed any measurable rainfall (0.12″). Although in...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
myozarksonline.com
Snow before you Know
Each year prior to the onset of snowy weather, the Missouri Department of Transportation holds a winter operations drill to test equipment and employees. The winter operations drill will be held this month, according to Area Engineer Danny Roeger…. My Ozarks Online · Pb10032201roeger. The drill will allow...
talkbusiness.net
Mississippi River at 8th lowest level on record; Arkansas under high wildfire risk
Drought conditions have worsened throughout the Arkansas Delta and there will be impacts to farmers as the harvest season unfolds. The lack of rain has been so severe that the Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade and it is the eighth lowest level ever recorded for the river, National Weather Service Meteorologist Samantha Brown told Talk Business & Politics.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Drought is expanding over Kansas, Missouri
The weather in Kansas City has been spectacular for a rather long stretch. There is no record for it, but this may be the nicest stretch of weather in our fall history. Since fall officially began on Sept. 22, 2022 it has rained one day. On Sept. 23 it rained 0.13" and we only had 0.84" during the entire month of September (KC averages 4.04").
kjluradio.com
Missouri Department of Conservation has weekly fall color updates available online
If you’re interested in finding the best places to take in leaves that are changing to lovely shades of red, yellow, orange, and purple, the Missouri Department of Conservation can help. The MDC tracks fall colors and provides weekly updates online. Media Specialist Maddie Est says foresters from all...
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic￼
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, resulting in delays for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line.
Kansas bird hunting forecast shows heavy drought impact
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has released its 2022 Kansas Upland Bird Hunting Forecast. Breeding population data was gathered for the forecast on pheasants, quail and prairie chickens. This data was collected during late summer roadside surveys for pheasants and quail, which quantify both adults and chicks observed. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas farmer reports crops doing well despite drought conditions
Drought conditions exist through much of Kansas and one farmer is seeing the impact. Lucas Heinen grows corn and soybeans at his farm in Brown County, Kansas.
Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
Missourinet
Get your scuba gear ready for…Missouri? (LISTEN)
Imagine exploring a hole in Missouri covered in water that is as big as the Houston Astrodome? Become a deep earth explorer right here in Missouri. Grab your friends (and your scuba gear) and head to Bonne Terre Mine, the world’s largest fresh water dive resort. Water conditions remain constant with over 100 foot visibility. If diving is not your thing, you can take the dry tour or hop in a boat.
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
ENGLEWOOD, Fl. (KFVS) - A family from the Heartland is surviving after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian last week. Lizzi Scott and her mother Kim moved to Englewood, Florida, along the western coast of Florida. They endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the...
Lawrence County Record
56th Apple Butter Makin' Days
Now just two days away, Mt. Vernon’s showcase fall festival Apple Butter Makin’ Days is upon us. The three-day affair is sure to be a monster with picture-perfect weather expected and the usual line up of food, entertainment and fun. Friday offerings include a morning slate chock full...
A city in Missouri made the Best Places to Visit in October list
October is here and that means haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and fall vacations? Yes, a travel website put together a list of the best places to travel to this fall and one city in Missouri makes the list, and for good reason too... According to the travel website called explorenowornever.com,...
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
MyStateline.com
Cost of Florida produce expected to rise
The effects of Hurricane Ian could make orange juice more expensive. The effects of Hurricane Ian could make orange juice more expensive. The effects of the SAFE-T Act have been argued for weeks, but what about the cost?. It’s getting colder out, so make sure you’re prepared. Someplaces...
Comments / 0