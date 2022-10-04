Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies of 2022: Small Giants
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Small Giants. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona communities rank among best suburbs in the U.S.
With rising mortgage rates and crippling inflation, homebuyers are looking for new ways to save. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed the affordability, livability, and job situation of nearly 500 suburbs across the nation. And three somewhat surprising Arizona suburbs were ranked among the best suburbs in America. Vail, Sahuarita...
Google Will Pay $85 Million to Arizona in What State’s Lawyers Call a ‘Groundbreaking’ Settlement on Consumer Fraud Claims
Google will pay $85 million to Arizona to settle a lawsuit filed more than two years ago accusing the tech giant of consumer fraud over its use of location data, attorneys for the Grand Canyon State said on Tuesday. In May 2020, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) sued Google...
azbigmedia.com
TuSimple expansion builds Arizona’s reputation as ‘automated vehicle capital’
TuSimple company leadership, Governor Doug Ducey, and local leaders gathered at the company’s Tucson facility for a grand opening celebration to mark the expansion of TuSimple’s R&D and operations. TuSimple’s growing Tucson campus will host the company’s expanding workforce and multiple state-of-the-art labs dedicated to developing and testing...
Arizona Will Have the Lowest Flat Tax in the U.S. at 2.5% Starting Jan. 1, 2023
Arizona will have the lowest flat tax in the U.S. (other than the nine states that have a 0% state income tax). On Sept. 29, 2022, Governor Ducey ordered the AZ Dept. of Revenue to implement a 2.5% flat state tax starting on Jan. 1, 2023.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
Arizona GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem explains prior use of early voting
PHOENIX – State Rep. Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee for Arizona secretary of state, said Thursday his concerns about mail-in voting are recent, which is why he regularly cast early ballots until this year. Finchem was called out earlier this week for statements he made last month during a...
azbigmedia.com
MSNBC
Arizona faces 'very real possibility' election-denying Lake could win
'The Circus' co-host Jennifer Palmieri joins Morning Joe to discuss how Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed, election-denying Republican gubernatorial candidate from Arizona, could pull out a win.Oct. 7, 2022.
Phoenix gas prices expected to fall and stay under June record highs
PHOENIX — Gas prices in metro Phoenix have creeped up to $5.02 per gallon as of Friday, per AAA, but are expected to see a decline over the coming weeks. The rise in prices was attributed to refinery issues in California, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
knau.org
California water agencies propose Colorado River water cuts
California water agencies say they’re willing to cut their Colorado River use by about one-tenth. The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they'd be willing to give up since the federal government called for significant reductions in water use this summer.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Republican Arizona secretary of state candidate aims to end mail-in voting option for millions – Politifact
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem backs absentee voting only for people who physically can’t make it to the polls. He introduced a bill, which ultimately did not pass, that would allow voting by mail only in a few circumstances. The bill would have eliminated an early...
Phoenix New Times
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
No joke. NASA astronauts practicing moonwalks outside of Flagstaff
PHOENIX — Throughout October, astronauts will be walking the craters and landscapes of Northern Arizona. The missions will practice moonwalking and roving operations, using Arizona's desert as a stand-in for the moon. “Our goal is to simulate one of the early astronaut missions to the moon," Kelsey Young, JETT...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students
The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23 that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
azbigmedia.com
Rise48 Equity buys more than $60M of Metro Phoenix apartments in 7 days
Rise48 Equity has acquired $60,200,000 worth of new apartment communities in the Phoenix, Arizona market. • Aspire Glendale Apartments is a $29,200,000, 120-unit multifamily apartment property located in Glendale, Arizona. • Brookfield Apartments is a $31,000,000, 124-unit multifamily apartment property located in Phoenix, Arizona. : Arizona No. 2 for largest...
CBP: Over 40 people rescued from animal trailers in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Border Patrol agents reported recently rescuing over 40 migrants in two separate human smuggling incidents in southern Arizona. On Sept. 25, federal authorities found 33 people inside a horse trailer being hauled by a Ford pickup...
These Arizona conservative candidates publicly oppose MAGA candidates
PHOENIX — A collection of conservatives around the state is bucking the State Republican Party and publicly declaring their support for Democrats for the state’s top positions. There aren’t a lot of them. But they firmly believe as Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney told a crowd in Tempe on Wednesday, that democracy is under threat.
KTAR.com
Prop 132 would require 60% supermajority to pass Arizona ballot measures that add tax
PHOENIX – Arizona’s Proposition 132 is a ballot measure about ballot measures. Prop 132 asks voters if future initiatives or referendums that enact a tax should require a supermajority of at least 60% to pass instead of the current 50% threshold. The Republican-led Legislature put the proposed constitutional...
