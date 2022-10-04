Read full article on original website
Related
kprl.com
School Board Appointees 10.07.2022
We mentioned earlier this week that the Paso Robles school board appointed Retired Marine Colonel Kenney Enney to fill a vacant seat on the school board. Atascadero school board also made an appointment. Matt Pennon appointed to fill a vacancy created when Mary Kay Mills resigned in September. Pennon was chosen from a field of nine candidates.
kprl.com
Missing Teen in Atascadero 10.05.2022
Atascadero police are looking for an teenager who left his family home last Thursday and has not been seen since. 14-year-old Deven Brown left with his maroon vans backpack and disappeared. That was around 11:30 Thursday morning. Recently, he transferred from Atascadero high school to the ACE Program. His mom...
kprl.com
National Night Out 10.05.2022
Atascadero celebrated National Night Out at the sunken gardens yesterday. The event is intended to give citizens an opportunity to meet local law enforcement and first responders in a positive environment. Numerous agencies related to law enforcement were involved. Atascadero fire fighter Andrew Hawkins offered a free inspection of child...
kprl.com
Pioneer Day 10.07.2022
About 500 old timers showed up for a BBQ lunch yesterday at the Paso Robles Event Center. The annual Pioneer Day Old Timers BBQ held for the first time in two years, and there was a good turn out. Among those to show up, former mayor Frank Mecham who flew in from Cody, Wyoming to join the other old timers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kprl.com
Cambria Bank of America 10.05.2022
The ATM has left the building. The Bank of America in Cambria finally removes its ATM located on Main street. So, if you live in Cambria and bank with B of A, you have to drive to Paso Robles or drive to San Luis to talk to a teller. However,...
kprl.com
Other Stories This Thursday 10.06.2022
San Luis Obispo county supervisors approve spending $4.8 million dollars to renovate the Cayucos Veterans Hall next to the pier in Cayucos. Space X launched a rocket from Vandenberg Space Force base at 4:10 yesterday afternoon. The rocket carried 52 Starlink Satellites into orbit. Those satellites will help provide broadband service to remote areas.
kprl.com
Paso School Board 10.05.2022
The Paso Robles school board selects a new trustee to take the position vacated by Chris Bausch. The board selects Kenny Enney, who is a retired military officer. The vote was 4-2 with trustees Tim Gearhart and Nathan Williams casting the dissenting votes. Those two trustees generally vote with the dictates of the teachers union.
kprl.com
Sound Off – Wed 10/05/2022 – Steve Martin & John Gibson
Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade. Sound...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kprl.com
Marijuana Decision in Paso 10.05.2022
Paso Robles city council approves an ordinance on the zoning for the delivery offices of commercial marijuana. It’s the first step in allowing recreational cannabis sales to be licensed by the city. Councilman Chris Bausch had some reservations about the proposed ordinance put forward by staff. Currently, there are...
kprl.com
Grover Beach Man Pleads No Contest 10.07.2022
A Grover Beach man pleaded no contest to murdering an elderly retired history teacher. 42-year-old David Krause sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. He waived his right to a trial by jury. Krause was arrested in 2021 and accused of killing 90-year-old Larry Ross, a retired history teacher...
kprl.com
Inflation Relief Payments 10.07.2022
Beginning today, Californians will start receiving direct deposits which they’re calling the “middle class tax refund”. Some direct deposits will arrive in peoples acounts today. 90% of those direct deposits will arrive before election day. If you filed taxes in 2020, you may receive a one-time payment...
Comments / 0