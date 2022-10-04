Read full article on original website
Poll: Is the Google Pixel 7 series hot or not?
The Pixel 7 series is now official, but how do you feel about it?. Today, Google finally took the wraps off the Google Pixel 7 series. There weren’t too many surprises considering the number of leaks we saw leading up to the event, but now we know everything for certain.
Poll: Would you trust Google to be your VPN?
Google's VPN service is free for Pixel 7 series owners, but would you trust it in the first place?. Google has offered the VPN by Google One service for a couple of years now, available as a free add-on for Google One customers on 2TB+ plans. Fortunately, the company is now extending this feature to Pixel 7 series owners.
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: What's new and should you upgrade?
The Pixel 7 Pro brings a few new things to the table, but is it enough to convince people to upgrade from the Pixel 6 Pro?. The brand-new Google Pixel 7 Pro has a lot going for it. It’s powered by the latest Tensor G2 chipset, sports an improved camera system, and features a more modern design.
VPN by Google One for Pixel 7 - what is it, how it works, and when is it coming
Free VPN access for your Pixel 7 phones. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have just been announced. However, the smartphones will be getting a cool new feature sometime in the near future. It’s called VPN by Google One, and it may be one of the best additions for people concerned about online security.
An optimistic Google expects the Pixel 7 will be its biggest launch ever
Google expects to get the most launch orders ever for the Pixel 7 series. Google is reportedly confident that the Pixel 7 series will receive the most orders at launch than any other Pixel. Sources say Google has requested eight million units of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Google shares over a dozen new wallpapers just in time for the Pixel 7
Google has shared some new wallpapers celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. You can download these and more Pixel wallpapers by clicking the links below. The Pixel 7 series is just hours away from launch, and Google has released some very colorful and vibrant wallpapers to store for when the phones are in your hands. The company is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and has commissioned new wallpapers from artist COVL.
The Pixel Watch companion app has gone live on the Play Store
Google has rolled out the Pixel Watch app on the Play Store. The companion app for Google’s Pixel Watch has gone live on the Play Store. The screenshots show a variety of configuration options like watch faces, tiles, and color choices. The app requires that you be on a...
Google Home expands to all Wear OS 3 smartwatches
Google Home has been made compatible with Wear OS 3 and later. The Google Home app won’t be exclusive to the Pixel Watch. Any smartwatch with Wear OS 3 or later will be able to install the app. Some features are yet to be supported. It was expected that...
Google announces new privacy and security hub for Android 13
Google will be putting privacy and security settings in a new hub later this year. At today’s Pixel launch event, Google announced it would be putting privacy and security settings in one place. The new privacy and security hub will present action cards that notify you of any safety...
Data shows which Pixel phone consumers prefer buying and it's no surprise
New Pixel sales data suggests Google is still a very tiny fish in the smartphone pond. New data from IDC shows that Pixel phones have yet to cross the 10 million mark in one generation. A graph shared by the analytics firm suggests that Google has sold less than 5...
Hot or not? Tell us how you feel about the Google Pixel Watch.
We’ve been waiting years to see it, but now it’s finally here: the Google Pixel Watch is official. This is the first-ever wearable with a Google logo, and it appears to be a huge leap of faith for the brand. It launched alongside the Google Pixel 7 series.
Report: Google wants to double its Pixel sales in 2023
The company is also apparently planning to order four million units of a budget Pixel phone for 'early' next year. Google reportedly plans to produce over eight million Pixel 7 series phones. That would represent an increase over the Pixel 6 line’s reported figures. It’s believed that Google is...
Is this bumper case for the Pixel Watch cause for worry?
That dome display makes me nervous. This might help. Accessory maker Ringke is releasing a bumper case for the Pixel Watch. It’s made of stainless steel and goes around the dome display of the smartwatch. Does this make you worried about the durability of the wearable?. The Pixel Watch...
OnePlus 10 Pro revisited: The good and bad, six months later
It's got all the hardware you need, but a lack of refinement keeps the OnePlus 10 Pro from being a true-blue flagship. The OnePlus 10 Pro debuted as the company’s first smartphone developed as an Oppo sub-brand. OnePlus’ flagship phone for 2022 introduced a reimagined design with a bold camera island that made a statement. However, in our original OnePlus 10 Pro review, we found it to be an iterative update that erred on the side of being a bland appetizer to the scorching hot competition.
Deal: Just $35.99 for Microsoft Office Professional 2021
Get lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more for a one-time payment of just $35.99. Not only is this deal back, but it’s better than ever! Right now you can get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for a one-time payment of just $35.99 ($313 off). But you’ll have to move quickly to catch it.
The Weekly Authority: 📱 Pick up a Pixel!
Catch up on what you missed at Google's Pixel event, S23 battery leaks, streaming Halloween horror, plus more top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 215th edition here, with Google Pixel event news, S23 battery leaks, CD Projekt Red’s new projects, and a robot-plant-machete hybrid (keep reading, and it’ll all make sense).
Daily Authority: 📱 Pixel products, Pixel products everywhere
🌻 Good morning! I attended my first braai/barbecue of the season a few weeks ago, and we’re attending another one this weekend. Spring has truly sprung in the Southern Hemisphere. Google’s brand-new Pixel products. Google held its Pixel event yesterday (October 6), fully revealing the Pixel 7...
You told us: Android or Apple's always-on display? There's one clear winner.
Almost 75% of respondents prefer Android's takes on the always-on display. Apple adopted an always-on display with the iPhone 14 series, coming over a decade after we first saw the tech debut on smartphones. We first saw the option on Nokia phones, but Android devices from the likes of Samsung and Huawei have offered it for years now as well.
Surface Duo 1 and 2 will get a Windows-influenced skin with Android 12L
Microsoft could be getting ready to update the Surface Duo. The Surface Duo 1 and 2 may be getting a major update in the next few weeks. The update could be based on Android 12L with Windows 11-inspired elements. The update could bring a number of new features to the...
You could buy a phone instead of this Pixel Watch accessory
You could even buy a decent budget phone for the price. Google has revealed Pixel Watch details, including watch band pricing. The most expensive watch band will set you back $199. Google has finally held its 2022 Pixel family launch, fully revealing the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch....
