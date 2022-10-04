Read full article on original website
2 dead, another person hurt in Conway shootings, man in custody
Police in Conway are investigating three separate but related shootings Friday evening.
KATV
Hot Springs police name 2 suspects in Wednesday's fatal shooting incident of a teen
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Hot Springs police have named two suspects in a Wednesday shooting incident where three teens were shot and one killed. According to officials, police found a 16-year-old male victim in the 600 block of School Street with gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment who later died due to his injuries.
Hot Springs community mourns teen that died in School Street shooting
Members of the Hot Springs community are mourning a loss after a shooting Wednesday night left one teen dead and two others injured.
KATV
Barricade incident in North Little Rock ends in peaceful surrender; arrest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After several hours of negotiations, the North Little Rock Police Department announced that the woman who barricaded herself in a house surrendered peacefully Friday morning. On Thursday at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of W. 13th Street regarding a disturbance with...
Hot Springs police investigating homicide that left one dead, two injured
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to a shooting on the evening of Wednesday, October 5, on School Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he later...
KATV
'Step in the right direction:' Arkansas attorney reacts to Crawford Co deputies fired
Little Rock (KATV) — A video that went viral more than a month ago showed three police officers in Crawford County beating up a man during an arrest. On Thursday KATV learned that two Crawford County deputies have been fired. David Powell represents Randal Worcester believes the two deputies...
WOWK
2 Arkansas deputies filmed in violent arrest fired from jobs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas deputies who were caught on video violently arresting a suspect outside a convenience store in August have been fired, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Thursday. Damante told Fort Smith television station KHBS that deputies Levi White and Zachary King had been...
Police: W. 13th Street open after suspect taken into custody
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Police have said that streets in the 1700 block of W. 13th have reopened after the armed subject surrendered themselves into police custody. The North Little Rock Police Department dispatched officers to the 1700 block of W. 13 Street in reference to a...
Man injured in shooting in Bryant, police say
BRYANT, Ark. — On the morning of Thursday, October 6, Bryant officers received a call about a shooting outside of a residence on Bridgeport Lane. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was in his driveway playing basketball with a friend when a black sports car drove up and stopped in front of the house.
KTLO
California man arrested in Hot Springs sentenced to over 7 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A California man was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine). The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S....
KATV
Shooting at a Bryant residence leaves one injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Police Department announced Thursday that officers responded to a residence for a shooting. Officers arrived at Bridgeport Lane around 10 a.m. to find a victim already shot. 28-year-old Jarvis Milton was playing basketball with his friend when a black sports car stopped in...
Little Rock police: South Little Rock rest stop turns into a beating for one man
Little Rock police were called to a south Little Rock address late Monday morning after a man was beaten.
KATV
Little Rock mother says 1-year-old daughter shot herself in the head
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 29-year-old Little Rock woman is being charged with manslaughter after the death of her 1-year-old child on Tuesday. Police said when they arrived to the the home on Doe Run Drive just after noon, they made contact with Keiundrea Davis who told officers her daughter shot herself.
KATV
1-year-old girl dead after being shot in Little Rock; suspect charged with manslaughter
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:45 p.m.:. The suspect in connection to the death of a 1-year-old girl in Little Rock Tuesday afternoon is being charged with manslaughter, police said. According to the Little Rock police, Keiundrea Davis is being charged after the death of the child at a...
LRPD: Mother of toddler shot in south Little Rock arrested
Little Rock police say the mother of a girl shot on Doe Run Drive Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.
Little Rock woman charged with manslaughter in shooting death of child
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police responded to a call on Doe Run Drive in reference to a shooting on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. When officers arrived, they made contact with Keiundrea Davis, who advised officers that her daughter had shot herself. Ms. Davis lead the officers to...
Quapaw Quarter homeowner warns neighbors of suspicious man marking his house
A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was "under question," after writing on the windows early in the morning.
Bryant man shot in leg Thursday morning
Bryant police are investigating after a man playing basketball in his driveway was shot at his home on Bridgeport Lane.
Little Rock shooting leaves 1-year-old dead; mother facing charges
A shooting in Little Rock Tuesday leaves a one-year-old girl dead, with the mother facing a manslaughter charge.
Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting incident near Colonel Glenn and S University
Police in Little Rock are investigating after a disturbance with a weapon call led to officers finding one dead at a home near the intersection of Colonel Glenn and South University Avenue Sunday evening.
