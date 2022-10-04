ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Conway, AR
Crime & Safety
WOWK

2 Arkansas deputies filmed in violent arrest fired from jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas deputies who were caught on video violently arresting a suspect outside a convenience store in August have been fired, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Thursday. Damante told Fort Smith television station KHBS that deputies Levi White and Zachary King had been...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
THV11

Man injured in shooting in Bryant, police say

BRYANT, Ark. — On the morning of Thursday, October 6, Bryant officers received a call about a shooting outside of a residence on Bridgeport Lane. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was in his driveway playing basketball with a friend when a black sports car drove up and stopped in front of the house.
BRYANT, AR
KATV

Shooting at a Bryant residence leaves one injured

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Police Department announced Thursday that officers responded to a residence for a shooting. Officers arrived at Bridgeport Lane around 10 a.m. to find a victim already shot. 28-year-old Jarvis Milton was playing basketball with his friend when a black sports car stopped in...
BRYANT, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATV

Little Rock mother says 1-year-old daughter shot herself in the head

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 29-year-old Little Rock woman is being charged with manslaughter after the death of her 1-year-old child on Tuesday. Police said when they arrived to the the home on Doe Run Drive just after noon, they made contact with Keiundrea Davis who told officers her daughter shot herself.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy