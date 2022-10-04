Read full article on original website
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
How Does New York State Define Trespassing? Are You Guilty of It?
New York has interesting definitions, and legal definitions, for many things. When I couldn't get someone to keep their dogs out of my yard, it got me to thinking, is this a form of trespassing? Or am I just tired of cleaning up someone else's dog poo?. What does New...
20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic
With the world opening back up, as many predicted, divorce rates are skyrocketing in New York State. But where in the state are the most divorces happening?. A spokesperson from DivorceAnswers.com reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share with us where in New York State people are getting divorced the most after the COVID pandemic lockdown.
Buy a Lakeside Trail Park Minutes from Kingston New York
It is not often that you get the opportunity to buy a piece of property that could be your home and a business that is set in a perfect location for both. Some might see 13-13 Mirror Lake Park as just a trailer park on Route 9W in Ulster Park, New York, others will see its potential.
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news Thursday, October 7, but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul...
Hudson Valley Icon, New York Superstar Honoring Region ‘Forever’
A Hudson Valley legend and a New York superstar just dedicated something special to the Hudson Valley, "forever." Former Hudson Valley resident Jimmy Fallon, #1 New York Times-bestselling author, and global superstar Jennifer Lopez, who's from the Bronx, teamed up to write a bilingual book for children, called "Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure."
Is This Astonishing Greenhouse the Best in the Hudson Valley?
We've seen a lot of mind-blowing features in our millionaire's real estate tour across the Hudson Valley. This Kerhonkson, NY compound that recently hit the market, however, may have something that's never been seen before. Luxury Homes in the Hudson Valley. From the Round House that looks like it was...
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals
A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
New York Dad Murdered In ‘Unprovoked’ Attack in Hudson Valley
Police are providing even more details after a father was murdered while visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided some shocking new information regarding the murder. Town of Poughkeepsie Police confirmed they did not know Roy Johnson Jr. was wanted. Shocking...
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports
Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
The 10 Richest People Living In New York State
A number of Empire State residents are among the richest in the nation. We found out how they made their billions and how much each is worth. Forbes recently released its "Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans In 2022." A number of people from New York State made the list. Forbes 400 highlighted the 400 wealthiest Americans.
Shocking New Twists: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
We've learned some shocking new information regarding the Marist hotel murder including why the suspects were called "homeless" and why they were at the hotel. The man accused of killing a Long Island father who was visiting the Hudson Valley during Marist College's Family Weekend was wanted out of Georgia and a key suspect in another Hudson Valley murder.
“Very Scary”: Daring Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey in Hudson
A family is devastated after a black bear attack left one of their beloved miniature donkeys dead. The scariest part, though, is what happened when the bear came back for the others. Black bear Attack Near Hudson, NY. "This morning a miniature donkey was attacked and killed in an enclosed...
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
Want to Buy a Business In Catskill, New York Hot Spot
I am the type of person who drives down the road, sees an old building, and then thinks that would be so cool if it was fixed up. I think I may have missed my calling but maybe not...I do have trouble using a hammer. The truth is, it takes a special skill to see a new life in an old ruin.
New York Rye Fest Lands in Fishkill, NY This Month
I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits. I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.
‘Suspicion & Confusion:’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands in HV, New York
Officials want to know what is going on after a plane full of "allegedly illegal (teen) immigrants" landed in the Hudson Valley. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed he got a call Friday night that a bus of "allegedly illegal immigrants" landed at the Orange County Airport. Plane Full of...
Abandoned New York Puppy Mill Moms Need The Hudson Valley’s Help
Five puppy mill survivors were rescued in the Hudson Valley but are in "pretty rough shape" and need our help. Last week, the SPCA Westchester welcomed in five puppy mill survivors to the SPCA's Rescue Center. The Westchester County SPCA is a no-kill animal rescue center and humane law enforcement for Westchester County.
