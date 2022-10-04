ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals

A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
The 10 Richest People Living In New York State

A number of Empire State residents are among the richest in the nation. We found out how they made their billions and how much each is worth. Forbes recently released its "Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans In 2022." A number of people from New York State made the list. Forbes 400 highlighted the 400 wealthiest Americans.
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator

Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
New York Rye Fest Lands in Fishkill, NY This Month

I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits. I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.
FISHKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

