I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits. I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.

FISHKILL, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO