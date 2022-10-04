Read full article on original website
3 Blues Players Standing Out in Preseason
With only one preseason game remaining for the St. Louis Blues, several players have stood out in exhibition play. The Blues have brought a veteran-heavy lineup to the year with little room available on the roster. However, three players have stood out as some of the best players on the roster and caught the eye of fans, and the team coaching staff’s preseason play comes to a close.
Maple Leafs Goal Song Solutions
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ first home game is one week away. That is when we will get an answer to one of the biggest off-season questions. The first time one of the boys in blue and white finds twine, many people in Leafs Nation will hold their breath as the light turns red, the horn sounds and then the moment of truth. What song will play? Despite years of protest, it will likely be the same song we heard 153 times last regular season, “You Make My Dreams” by Hall and Oats.
2022-23 NHL Season Preview
With the 2022-23 NHL season just around the corner, The Hockey Writers has you covered with all the preview content you could ever want. We’re talking positional power rankings, predictions, and team previews. Click the links on this page to read THW’s preview content, and stay tuned to the site throughout the season for wall-to-wall coverage.
8 Awards the NHL Should Introduce & Their Winners
Hockey fans love to argue. They will argue about any team or player and especially about their favourites. The NHL awards are a prime opportunity for argument and discussion, as writers, general managers, and the players themselves are given the chance to vote for who they think are the best players in the league at various skills or positions, and us as fans love to convince ourselves that we are smarter than all of them.
2022-23 Boston Bruins Roster Prediction
With two preseason games remaining, the roster battles continue to smolder as fringe players look to cement their spot on the opening night roster for the Boston Bruins. A.J. Greer has seen his stock skyrocket already, while Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic continue to sink following uninspired and ineffective performances. During the lead-up to the season, the injury bug has struck Boston again, this time knocking Taylor Hall out for at least a week, putting the start to his season in jeopardy. Fabian Lysell also took a knock over the weekend, and fans await his return to see if he can break camp with the big club, especially given the hole in the top-six following Hall’s injury.
Golden Knights’ 2022-23 Preview: Goaltending
Realistically, this was never going to be a particularly fun offseason for fans of the Vegas Golden Knights. Evgenii Dadonov, Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan, traded off for essentially nothing, were necessary casualties for a club still contending with salary cap issues that prioritized retaining Reilly Smith. But the announcement of Robin Lehner missing the 2022-23 season due to hip surgery was a blow that no one saw coming.
3 Capitals Who Can Contend for NHL Awards in 2022-23
The regular season is just around the corner and the Washington Capitals inch toward it with aspirations of rebounding from an early playoff exit. This offseason was relatively quiet in D.C., with general manager Brian MacLellan retaining the bulk of his roster from 2021-22. However, Washington reconvenes with a new-look...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Mete, Sandin & Engvall
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a quick look at last night’s game as well as report some of the news leading up to tonight’s second game of a home-and-home series with the Detroit Red Wings. You can never accuse...
3 Reasons Nick Robertson Must Make the Maple Leafs Roster
After an up-and-down start with the Toronto Maple Leafs over the past two seasons, partially due to injuries and partially due to not being mentally or physically ready, Nick Robertson seems to have “arrived.” While it’s only the preseason and as Maple Leafs’ fans we don’t want to read too much into it, the purpose of training camp for some players is to earn a roster spot. Robertson has done everything expected of him and more in an effort to do just that.
Devils Prospects Preview: Casey, Hughes, Salminen & More
The New Jersey Devils only have a few prospects playing in the NCAA and major junior leagues, but the ones they do have are expected to play a large role for their team and could develop into impact players at the NHL level. These players just kicked off their season. Here’s a look at their starts so far.
Bruins Make Wrong Decision Sending McLaughlin to AHL
When the Boston Bruins made their first round of cuts from the 2022-23 training camp, there were no surprises with the names that were sent either to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) or in the case of Matthew Poitras, back to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the upcoming season. Thursday, the Bruins announced their next round of cuts ahead of the season opener in six days and this time there was a supposing name that was sent down to the AHL.
Kraken Need Dunn to Step Up Offensively or Consider Trading Him
Throughout the offseason, there have been many discussions regarding Vince Dunn’s future with the Seattle Kraken. It’s been discussed as a part of several articles from the THW Kraken team, however, this piece is solely about him. The 25-year-old has one year left on his contract at a $4 million cap hit and could find his name popping up in trade rumors this season. He has neither a no-trade nor a no-movement clause in his contract, so general manager Ron Francis has the whole league available if he chooses to move him.
Vladar’s Exceptional Preseason Provides a Major Boost for Flames
It’s only preseason. That is a line that gets thrown around a ton when a player excels in exhibition play, as it often proves to be unsustainable once the real games begin. A good example for Calgary Flames fans is their provincial rival Edmonton Oilers, who believed they struck gold in Brendan Perlini last preseason, only to place him on waivers a few short months later. That said, the play of one Flame in particular at this time should be giving fans plenty of optimism heading into the regular season.
3 Takeaways From Canadiens’ 2022-23 Training Camp
The preseason drags on as the Montreal Canadiens made nine more cuts from training camp, leaving 31 players at camp with three more on the injured reserve squad. Even though camp has not been completed yet, there are lessons to be learned and applied to this season and beyond for the players and also for the front office headed by the general manager (GM) Kent Hughes. While game outcomes in the preseason mean nothing in the standings, a team getting blown out or consistently edged out will never reassure a fanbase.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Steeves, Nylander, Tavares & Murray
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll look at Alex Steeves’ background, both within the organization and prior to his signing. Second, I’ll share some not-surprising news (at least to me) that William Nylander is being tried out at the center – at least until John Tavares returns.
Rick DiPietro: A Promising Career Cut Short
For years, Rick DiPietro has been considered one of the biggest draft busts of all time, and it’s hard to argue against it. Selected first overall in 2000 by the New York Islanders, he was immediately hailed as the team’s goalie of the future and around whom they would build their franchise. Yet 13 seasons after he was drafted, the team bought him out of a deal that they will be paying until 2028-29. It’s a black mark on the organization, there’s no question about that, but very little of what happened is DiPietro’s fault.
Canucks Broadcast Crew Have Poor Take on McDavid’s Eliteness
In the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks’ first preseason matchup of the 2022-23 season, the Canucks’ broadcast crew made comments about the Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid. They stated, “McDavid has to win a Stanley Cup in order to prove he’s the best in the league.” This comment is not only wrong but just a bad opinion with nothing to back it up. They may be trying to add fuel to a rivalry and bring attention to a franchise that hasn’t won a Stanley Cup in its 51 years of existence. But regardless of what the intention was, it will be proven wrong here.
NHL’s Top 5 Goaltending Duos
The role of an NHL goaltender is one of the most complicated in all of sports. While hockey is a team game, ultimately the success or failure of a franchise can be dictated by goaltending. A great goaltender can steal games that a team has no right winning, while a bad game or two can waste a stellar season from the forwards and defenders in front of them.
5 Fun Facts About Oilers’ Dylan Holloway
Edmonton Oilers’ forward Dylan Holloway is having an impressive preseason. In five games, he’s recorded four goals and two assists, including scoring a hat trick against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 3. Not only is he on the verge of making the team on opening night, but with his speed, size and tenacity, he could be an impact player for Edmonton this season. With that in mind, here are five fun facts to get acquainted with the Oilers’ forward.
Senators Seeing Early Chemistry with DeBrincat & Giroux
The Ottawa Senators are starting to find their form in the preseason. They hold a record of 4-3 and are using the final three games to play their full lineup in hopes of building chemistry before opening night. Luckily for the Senators, a certain duo of forwards have wasted no...
