Gresham Fire douses Golfside Apartment blaze

Two units heavily damaged by early morning fire Tuesday, Oct. 4; no injuries reported

Gresham firefighters battled a heavy apartment blaze in the early morning Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Around 5 a.m. firefighters responded to a fire at the Golfside Apartments, 1999 N.E. Division Street, emanating from two units. Because of the amount of flames and proximity of exposures that could cause it to spread, a second alarm was called to bring more resources to the scene with support from Portland Fire and Clackamas Fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.