Gresham, OR

Gresham Fire douses Golfside Apartment blaze

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJfgg_0iLmJjhC00 Two units heavily damaged by early morning fire Tuesday, Oct. 4; no injuries reported

Gresham firefighters battled a heavy apartment blaze in the early morning Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Around 5 a.m. firefighters responded to a fire at the Golfside Apartments, 1999 N.E. Division Street, emanating from two units. Because of the amount of flames and proximity of exposures that could cause it to spread, a second alarm was called to bring more resources to the scene with support from Portland Fire and Clackamas Fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSHtR_0iLmJjhC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPi80_0iLmJjhC00

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays.

