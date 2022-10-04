Read full article on original website
Bendigo To Host Aussie Team Ahead of Short Course World Championships
The 36-strong Dolphins squad will be based in Bendigo for the team’s staging camp from December 6-10 prior to the competition in Melbourne. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy: Swimming Australia. The Australian Dolphins will travel to regional Victoria in December to finalize their preparations ahead of the...
FINA Announces Dates for New 2023 Water Polo World Cup
LAUSANNE (SUI) – The Water Polo World Cup, formerly known as the World League, will feature two qualification tournaments for men and women then the Super Final. The new World Cup format will consist of two levels – with the top twelve men’s and top eight women’s teams in “Division 1”, whereas “Division 2” will be open to any team from Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia & Oceania. Six teams from division one and two teams from division two can earn their spots in the Super Final through two qualification tournaments.
Emma McKeon & Clyde Lewis Added To Queensland Prep Meet Lineups
LCM (50m) We published our initial 2022 Queensland Long Course Preparation Meet preview yesterday based on the draft entries published for the two-day meet. Now that the final entries have been provided, we can note the few but notable changes between yesterday and today for this Queensland Championships-qualifying meet. As...
2023 Australian Open Water Championships Head West
Elite swimming is set for a return to Western Australia with the iconic Busselton Jetty to be centre stage for the 2023 Australian Open Water Championships. Elite swimming is set for a return to Western Australia with the iconic Busselton Jetty to be centre stage for the 2023 Australian Open Water Championships and Ocean Swim Festival.
Texas Junior Ethan Heasley, 2018 Jr Pan Pacs Medalist, Retires from Swimming
Texas junior and 2018 400 freestyle Junior Pan Pacs bronze medalist Ethan Heasley has announced his decision to hang up his goggles. Archive photo via Jim Hong. Ethan Heasley, the 2018 Junior Pan Pacs bronze medalist in the 400-meter freestyle, announced his retirement from competitive swimming on Sept. 23. The...
36th National Games 2022 Swimming Day 4 Results
36th National Games Se Related Sabhi Updates and Results Ki Update SwimSwam Hindi Par Publish Ki Jayegi. Archive photo via Sanuj Srivastava. India Ka Mini-Olympics Kaha Jane Wala Event “National Games” Ka 36th Edition Start Hone Ja Rha Hai Iske Phle 36th National Games 2020 Me Goa Me Hone Wale The Lekin COVID Ke Karan Usko Cancel Kiya Gya.
Byron MacDonald Inducted Into Canadian Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Entering his 45th season at the helm of the U of T swim team, MacDonald has had an illustrious career, being named a 17-time U SPORTS coach of the year. Current photo via University of Toronto Athletics. Courtesy: University of Toronto Athletics. Long time University of Toronto Varsity Blues swimming...
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic advances to final in Astana
No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia advanced to the finals of the Astana Open in Kazakhstan when No. 2
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 10/7/2022
Age group swimmers around the country have started the 2022-23 season by hitting a ton of lifetime bests right off the hop. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.
Borges Posts 22.06 50 Free To Close Out 2022 South American Games
LCM (50m) The 2022 South American Games concluded with Brazil easily atop the overall swimming medal table. The nation amassed a total of 58 pieces of hardware, including 34 golds, 16 silvers and 8 bronze medals. Next in line, albeit quite a ways from Brazil’s totals, was Argentina who scooped...
Inside The Beautiful Mind of Alex Kostich
Kostich, 52, recently placed second in the Double Waikiki Rough Water Swim, a 7000-meter swim from San Souci Beach to Ala Wai Channel and back. Current photo via Steve Childers. Courtesy: Eney Jones. Psychology Today defines a beautiful mind as calm, grateful, clear, spontaneous, and caring. A mind which is...
NCAA・
All About Confidence: Walsh Sporti Collection Brings Fresh New Vibes to the Sport
Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh can add something new to their seemingly endless list of accomplishments: designing a swimsuit collection. Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh can add something new to their seemingly endless list of accomplishments: designing a swimsuit collection. The two sisters, both swimmers at UVA with swimming achievements...
