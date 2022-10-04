LAUSANNE (SUI) – The Water Polo World Cup, formerly known as the World League, will feature two qualification tournaments for men and women then the Super Final. The new World Cup format will consist of two levels – with the top twelve men’s and top eight women’s teams in “Division 1”, whereas “Division 2” will be open to any team from Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia & Oceania. Six teams from division one and two teams from division two can earn their spots in the Super Final through two qualification tournaments.

