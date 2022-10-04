Read full article on original website
Explosion damages bridge to Crimea, hurts Russia supply line
Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia
Russia appoints former Chechen war, Syria commander to lead flagging Ukraine campaign
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has generated thousands of accusations of genocide and other war crimes after Ukrainian troops reported mass graves in reclaimed cities.
Russia-Ukraine war live: three killed as huge explosion causes key Crimea-Russia road bridge to collapse
Blast early on Saturday causes road bridge to collapse and engulfs rail bridge in flames
China says U.S. semiconductor export restrictions will backfire
China's foreign ministry issued a sharp rebuke of U.S. policy on Saturday, proclaiming new American rules limiting the export of semiconductors will backfire and not hold back China's development.
