Montclair Declares State of Water Emergency (VIDEO)
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller announced Saturday that Montclair has declared a state of emergency prohibiting the non essential use of water. New Jersey District Water Supply Commission’s is working to repair a leak to its 72-inch aqueduct in Nutley, New Jersey and Montclair is suffering a reduction in water supply and may suffer continued loss of water pressure.
Studio Montclair Hosts ‘On The Surface’
Montclair, NJ – Studio Montclair, Inc. will host “On the Surface,” a visual exploration of the intersections between and boundaries of two- and three- dimensional planes, on exhibit from October 28 to November 25 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair. An opening reception will take place on Friday, October 28 from 7-8:30 p.m.
Letter to the Editor: 2022 Referendum is A False Choice
As a father of three children who attended the Montclair Public School system, I have always taken pride in the quality of our schools. At Hillside, “Play Production”, “Hillside Choir”, and “Drums of Thunder” all blew my mind with their level of excellence. At Glenfield, the values and the academic approach of “House Gill” deeply impressed me for their socio-economic relevance. At the High School, the depth and variety of learning paths are robust and its graduates find their way to the best universities.
Weekend Family Fun: Storytime on the Green, Festivals, Art, Books, Diwali and More!
Let’s hear it for the weekend! And it’s a long one too. If you’re looking for some ways to spend your time with the family, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up a variety of activies everyone can enjoy. Check ’em out!. Watchung...
