As a father of three children who attended the Montclair Public School system, I have always taken pride in the quality of our schools. At Hillside, “Play Production”, “Hillside Choir”, and “Drums of Thunder” all blew my mind with their level of excellence. At Glenfield, the values and the academic approach of “House Gill” deeply impressed me for their socio-economic relevance. At the High School, the depth and variety of learning paths are robust and its graduates find their way to the best universities.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO