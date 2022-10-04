ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Here’s Where The Cute Little Black Girls From The Perm Boxes Are Today

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmoAb_0iLmGGgY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qadEB_0iLmGGgY00

Source: Comstock / Getty

Who remembers the cute little Black girls on the perm boxes? The relaxer box girlies are revealing themselves present day, and they are absolutely beautiful. Ironically enough, the girls are not relaxed anymore. Check out where the perm box girls are up to these days.

Every little Black girl dreamed of modeling, so that they may one day appear on the infamous “Just For Me” relaxer box. It was a rite of passage for many Black households. Many Black women remember going to the beauty supply store with their parents to purchase that good, creamy crack. Most women also recall that the marketing for those boxes were so inviting, but never yielded the same results. Yes, your hair would be straight but those styles took serious craftsmanship, which most of our parents could not achieve at home. With the help of Just For Me and some good Spritz, those curls held up!

As time went on, the Black community realized that the creamy, crack was just that – crack. The addictive chemicals found in traditional relaxers were stripping away the beauty of our natural coils. So, most of these beautiful little girls grew up to let that relaxer go. The girls have curls for days.

One Twitter posted a photo of the different relaxer boxes saying, “I remember wanting to be the face of a hair relaxer so bad.”

From there, another user quote tweeted saying, “Where are these girls today? Show yourselves.”

Many of the girls started sharing their throwback photo from the box to how they look today. The girls are more beautiful than ever!

Check out where the girls from the infamous perm boxes are today below:

1. We All Wanted To Be One Of The Girls

Source:prettiestluxury

2. Where Are They Now?

Source:AshTheDonLeon

3. Gorgeous, Gorgeous Girls

Source:big__lexx

4. Go Sis!

Source:big__lexx

5. Then & Now

Source:BallerinaBreezy

6. Just For the Beauties

Source:ConsultWithMe_

7. Pretty Girl

Source:shiyennscott

8. Isn’t It Ironic?

Source:gemmygemg

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement

Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perm#Black Women#Racism#Comstock Getty
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

On the Tuesday, October 4 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020, joined the show in-studio for a daytime exclusive interview about how their relationship blossomed and making history as the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of Essence magazine. The Emmy winning actress who stars in ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds” spoke about the personal importance of incorporating Jessica’s last name into her own and shared her honest conversation with daughter Dia about how she identifies. Jessica, who Niecy refers to as her ‘hersband,’ also gave insight as to how the couple transitioned from friendship to romantic partnership and explained how she hopes their groundbreaking Essence cover will open up the dialogue for further representation. See more inside and video clip…
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Lori Harvey Puts a Modern Spin on the ”Church Girl” Bob Haircut

This month, Lori Harvey has served as major hair inspiration during the fashion season. The model has shied away from her usual polished and clean looks, giving us baby braids during New York Fashion Week and Bantu knots at London Fashion Week. For Paris Fashion Week, our girl of the moment brought it back, way back with a nostalgic “tight” cheekbone-framing bob.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
Salon

"Archetypes": Meghan Markle would like to have a word, but the media circus won't hear it

Meghan Markle, through no overt effort on her part, exists in the bizarre state of being too much for large swaths of the public and not enough. Britain's monarchists never made life easy for Markle, but since she and her husband Prince Harry permanently stepped down from their duties as working royals, the royalist press and its true believers have been positively brutal.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess introduces family’s newest addition

Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s family has a new furry member. The mom of three took to her personal Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 5, to introduce her family’s four-legged addition. “Please meet Oreo! He is a 3-yr old Havanese, who we recently adopted from a great shelter in Miami....
PETS
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy