TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Music venue versus retirement community - the ongoing drama between Shady Park and Mirabella across the street is heating up. The City of Tempe filed a court document in support of Shady Park, asking the court to reverse its ruling from April that put restrictions on the music venue. Shady Park said it was so restricted it forced them to stop live performances. So now, with the city stepping in, could music come back?

TEMPE, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO