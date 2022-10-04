Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
AZFamily
Abortion access temporarily restored in Arizona
Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona's near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect.
AZFamily
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women
Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement.
AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
AZFamily
JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
AZFamily
Tempe mayor blasts Phoenix over mailers about entertainment district
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women. Linda and Tiffany say they called and emailed Ideal Image for weeks asking for their $3,500 loan to be waived since they received no services.
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community
Attorney reacts to body-cam video of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at officers. Ali Osman, 34, was shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers on Sept. 27. "They could have hid behind the door of their car while he was throwing rocks, they could have sat in the car while he was throwing rocks," said attorney Dwane Cates.
AZFamily
Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial.
AZFamily
Wtinesses reports shots fired outside football game at Phoenix high school
Attorney reacts to body-cam video of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at officers. Ali Osman, 34, was shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers on Sept. 27. “They could have hid behind the door of their car while he was throwing rocks, they could have sat in the car while he was throwing rocks,” said attorney Dwane Cates.
AZFamily
Body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting, killing man throwing rocks at them
Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect. Democratic congressman Tom O'Halleran discusses chances of re-election. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. O'Halleran is seeking his fourth term...
AZFamily
City of Tempe supports Shady Park, asks court to reverse ruling in case against retirement community
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Music venue versus retirement community - the ongoing drama between Shady Park and Mirabella across the street is heating up. The City of Tempe filed a court document in support of Shady Park, asking the court to reverse its ruling from April that put restrictions on the music venue. Shady Park said it was so restricted it forced them to stop live performances. So now, with the city stepping in, could music come back?
AZFamily
Scottsdale company using 3D scans to create mouthpieces for high school athletes
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For decades, the technique of fitting mouthguards for sports has mainly used the same “boil and bite” process. Now, a Scottsdale company is changing the game by using 3D scans to custom-fit each mouthpiece for players. Players and coaches alike are seeing the...
AZFamily
A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s
Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye's Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events.
AZFamily
Queen Creek boarding school described as "boot camp" by former parents
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women. Linda and Tiffany say they called and emailed Ideal Image for weeks asking for their $3,500 loan to be waived since they received no services. 80 people displaced after fire destroys north Phoenix apartment. Updated:...
AZFamily
Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park is filled with fun!
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From German dancers to eating brats; riding rides, to playing any of the fun games. Arizona’s Family is showcasing the best of Four Peaks Oktoberfest in Tempe. Celebrate with three days of live music, brats, beer, and extra fun like dachshund races, keg tappings, karaoke, carnival rides, and much more.
AZFamily
Watch Colton Shone get spooked at Terror in Tolleson!
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re looking for something a little spooky to celebrate Halloween this season, we’ve got just the place. Throughout the month, Arizona’s Family is celebrating Halloween with all things haunted and eerie in the Valley to give you an idea of what to do this month with your family and friends. This week’s featured location is Terror in Tolleson!
AZFamily
Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at
AZFamily
Advocates working to increase hiker safety after 2 deaths at Cave Creek trailhead
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Exactly one month ago today, a doctor died while hiking in Cave Creek. Since then, another person has died in that same area. Both deadly hikes started at the Spur Cross Trailhead, and now people are looking for ways to prevent more tragedies there.
