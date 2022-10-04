Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Woman found shot dead at Gwinnett construction site
A woman was found shot dead Friday near a Gwinnett County highway, police said....
Denver Police seeking man they say stole $30K worth of items
Denver Police need help identifying a suspect who stole more than $30,000 worth of items.Police say it happened on Aug. 14 around 6 p.m. in the Northfield neighborhood.He's also accused of two other high-dollar thefts in Westminster.The man was seen leaving in a silver sedan and a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Could This Profile Help Catch California Serial Killer
Six dead and one survivor. One grainy piece of surveillance footage. The trail of death left by a suspected serial killer in Stockton and Oakland, California, has left these communities on edge. Now, the victims’ families and city residents are looking for answers.The Daily Beast spoke to three experts on serial killers about who the Stockton killer might be, why he is killing, and how he might be caught.All agree that the killer is likely local or very familiar with the Stockton area, plans out his crimes ahead of time, and intentionally chooses vulnerable victims.Enzo Yaksic, author of Killer Data:...
