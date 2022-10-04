Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson County Fair extended a week
Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Rambling letters dropped off at locations across Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City Police are looking for the person who dropped off about half a dozen rambling letters at locations across the city Wednesday.The incidents set off a bit of a panic Wednesday morning as officers responded to the locations, including City Hall, municipal court, schools, business and residences.Police say there were not threats to any of the locations or individuals.Kelly Robertson received one of the letters."It's a little freaky, especially because I found it inside my apartment, which means that somehow he got in and was able to leave it at the bottom of my steps," she said. "The two doors are actually locked. UPS usually can't even get in, so they leave our packages downstairs. So I'm surprised that he was able to do that."Police believe only one individual was involved, but so far, no arrest has been made.
Diwali in Jersey City; Berta, Berta at MST; more to do in Hudson
The Saraswati Cultural Association of New Jersey and the City of Jersey City will have their Festival of Lights - Diwali 2022 celebration on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial at Exchange Place in Jersey City. The day will include cultural performances; speeches by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hobokengirl.com
88 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | October 6-9
Between pumpkin cinnamon rolls, trips to the farm for apple cider doughnuts, fall festivals, and all of the other fall-related things to partake in, your first week of October is sure to be full of fun happenings. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like Comedy Jam’s one-year anniversary at 902 Brewing, Autumn in Love at Hoboken Historical Museum, a mini and me Halloween-themed paint and sip at The Village Edgewater, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening from October 6th – October 9th, 2022.
norwoodnews.org
Mott Haven: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 322 Grand Concourse
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 322 Grand Concourse, a 14-story, mixed-use building in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Designed by Fishcher + Makooi Architect, and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 153 residential units, as...
longisland.com
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com
Le Léo, new luxury rental community, opens leasing in Jersey City (SLIDESHOW)
Le Léo, a new luxury rental building featuring 99 well-appointed residences, has launched leasing in Jersey City’s historic Journal Square, according to a Tuesday announcement from developers Park Stone Management and Fields Grade. Located at 244 St. Paul’s Ave., Le Léo is just a short walk to the...
East Harlem violence disrupters earn federal grant funding
NEW YORK - The U.S. Department of Justice recently awarded $2 million to the crime-fighting efforts of one East Harlem nonprofit.Stand Against Violence East Harlem, part of the Getting Out and Staying Out program, is stopping violence before it starts.In the SAVE Harlem office on East 117th Street and Park Avenue, each day of peace counts as a win. A white board keeps track of days since the last shooting, and a map of East Harlem marks incidents with colored pins.The group, directed by Omar Jackson, has patrolled the Johnson and Jefferson Houses since 2016. Jackson grew up in Johnson...
jcitytimes.com
How do Jersey City Schools Stack Up According to a New Study?
Niche, a ranking and review site for schools, recently posted the rankings for best public-school districts and schools around the country using data from the Department of Education, the U.S. Census, and the FBI. The Jersey City Times took a deep dive into the rankings, and below you’ll find interesting statistics on our city’s schools as a whole and on many of the 39 individual schools the district operates. But first, a word about Niche’s methodology.
hudsoncountyview.com
Money magazine names Jersey City the 10th best city to live in America
Money magazine has named the City of Jersey City the 10th best city to live in America, citing their diversity, food and night life scene, Liberty Science Center, and Liberty State Park, among other things. “Sometimes referred to as New York City’s ‘sixth borough,’ Jersey City is a thriving metropolis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbus Day 2022: Here’s what’s open, closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Columbus Day -- a federal holiday celebrated in NYC as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day -- is Monday, Oct. 10. In line with the rest of the city, the Department of Education (DOE) removed Columbus Day from its calendar, referring to the holiday as Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People’s Day.
Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office moves to new offices with child center, in-house DNA lab
There was a sense of both pride and relief in the corridors of the new Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office facility Monday, where county officials and office staff gathered to celebrate the nearly finished state-of-the-art space. The upgrade from an old building now headed toward demolition to the newly renovated...
Union City loses a great teacher: Heriberto Riancho
Last October 2, Union City lost one of its teachers: Heriberto Riancho. He was dedicated as often teachers are. He was appreciated by his students and his co-workers. He was affable with a solid sense of humor, a mark of great teachers. He was an unassuming, cordial and many times he seemed lost in his thoughts. Perhaps his thoughts, now deep in oblivion, enlightened by his hope of a better world.
NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them
A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
27-year-old woman accosted on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old woman was forcibly grabbed and groped aboard a New...
Police urge against vigilantism in wake of Newark prep school guidance counselor case
Police say the case started with an online message between former counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste and someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.
N.J. ShopRite faces second lawsuit after woman says she was hurt in shopping cart mishap
A ShopRite in Essex County is facing separate lawsuits from two women claiming they were seriously injured while pushing defective shopping carts. Doris Stanzione, 61, of Belleville, claims in court papers she was hurt at ShopRite of Belleville, located in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. “Stanzione was placing groceries...
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service Exams
The September application schedule for civil service tests has been made public by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). GDS Stand at Civil Service Live.Image by gdsteam From Flickr.
Comments / 0