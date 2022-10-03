Read full article on original website
Related
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
How to Use Credit as A Strategic Tool to Attract More Leads, Make Better Offers and Close More Loans
In a market that has contracted from record highs, lenders need to find new ways to attract more leads, make better offers and increase closing rates. This webinar uses CreditXpert’s proprietary inquiry data and analysis to demonstrate how lenders can leverage applicant credit as a strategic tool with EVERY applicant – regardless of where they are on the credit spectrum.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Pennymac TPO Introduces POWER+ Broker Platform
Wholesale lender says platform reduces processing time from loan creation to credit submission by as much as 40%. PennyMac Financial Services Inc. today announced the launch of POWER+ by Pennymac TPO, describing it as its “next-generation broker technology platform.”. Brokers now have more speed and control over the mortgage...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
ATTOM Announces Addition Of NMLS Data
Provides access to the names and NMLS IDs for those originating residential mortgage loans. ATTOM said Wednesday it has integrated NMLS loan originator data into its ever-expanding ATTOM Table of Data Elements. The NMLS data includes the names and NMLS unique identifiers for loan officers, lenders, and brokers who originate...
Comments / 0