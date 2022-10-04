ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghent, WV

Here's what's new with Winterplace as the 40th anniversary approaches

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
GHENT, WV – October 2022 – With Autumn here and cooler nights on the horizon, the ski and snowboard season is right around the corner. And the crew at Winterplace Ski Resort has been working hard to get ready for its 40th Anniversary Winter Ski Season with a host of improvements both on and off the slopes. West Virginia’s most accessible and affordable ski resort traditionally begins its winter season in mid-December.

Here’s a few of the on and off mountain improvements, programs and exciting recreational opportunities families can look forward to this upcoming season.

Streamlined & Efficient Ski Rental Process & New Gear

One of the biggest improvements at Winterplace this season is a complete redesign on the ski rental department and shop. Guests can look forward to a more efficient equipment rental process, cutting down the time it takes upon arrival at the ski area to physically getting on the mountain by 75%, which means more time on the slopes. Skiers can also look forward to renting from the latest ski and snowboard fleet, as well as the opportunity to purchase essential items from jackets, pants, gloves and helmets to some fun branded apparel and items to remember their Winterplace experience.

New Progression Terrain Park

Construction is currently underway on a new Progression Terrain Park, which will be located on its own separate slope (Highland Slope) and accessible by a dedicated chairlift (Chairlift 1). This is a feature the resort has not had for many years. The new park will be geared for all ages and skill levels, providing an opportunity for skiers and boarders to learn, grow and have fun in a safe environment.

Increased Snowmaking Capacity

Winterplace is committed to providing guests a top to bottom quality snow surface with 100% snowmaking coverage all season long. It continues to invest in its snowmaking capabilities with new and improved equipment. This year the resort has replaced many of its water pumps and pipes throughout the mountain to increase its snowmaking power and efficiency.

Family-Friendly Events & Apres-ski Opportunities

To kick off its 40th Anniversary season, Winterplace is developing an action-paced event schedule to extend the outdoor fun beyond the ski day. Families can look forward to a special Anniversary Celebration this season and other exciting activities like cardboard sled races, pond skimming, family weekends and more. Winterplace will continue to host live music in the Snowdrift Lounge and plans to expand the live entertainment to the Mountain House in the Spring. In addition, guests can look forward to food trucks on weekends, which brings more variety and opportunities to hang out after a long day of skiing and tubing.

New “Wild Wonderful” Frequent Skier Pass

New for the 2022/23 season, Winterplace is introducing a discounted pricing structure as an alternative to purchasing a traditional season pass. For $79, guests can purchase a “Wild Wonderful Pass” which provides $25 off every all-day or evening lift ticket purchases, all season long. The pass is the perfect choice for guests that plan on skiing more frequently this winter and seeking a budget-friendly option to purchasing multiple lift tickets, but who are not quite ready to commit to a season pass.

To purchase a Wild Wonderful Pass visit, https://www.winterplace.com/season-passes.

Ski & Snowboard Club Program Returns with Value-Added Bonus

Winterplace is bringing back its popular Ski and Snowboard Club Program, which makes it easy and affordable for families to stay active this winter with discounted pricing, group lessons and easy online registration. Open to all ability levels ages eight and up, the Club provides each member one lift ticket and rental equipment rental per week, for a total of four times, per four-week session. Each member can choose their designated day of the week and up to three beginner lessons. Rentals are picked up and returned each visit, passes are non-transferable. This year, as a value-added bonus to members, upon completion of all four Club visits, members will receive a Wild Wonderful discount pass, valued at $79. The pass allows them to save $25 off any lift ticket for the rest of the season.

To learn more about the Winterplace Club Program or make an online booking visit: https://www.winterplace.com/clubs/member.

ABOUT WINTERPLACE

Winterplace is the most accessible and affordable ski resort in the Southeast. The resort is the perfect place for beginners to learn to ski and more advanced skiers and riders to improve their technique with 100% snowmaking and over 90 skiable acres. Blue Ridge Outdoors named Winterplace “the best resort to learn to ski & snowboard in the Southeast.” It is home to the largest Snow Tubing Park in West Virginia with two Super Tubing Carpet Lifts and up to 14 lanes of tubing fun. The resort offers 27 total trails, 10 lifts and a Terrain Park. Winterplace typically opens in mid-December and the season lasts into March. The resort is located off Interstate 77, exit 28, Flat Top, WV. It is halfway between Bluefield and Beckley, WV.

WEBSITE

For more information call 800-607-SNOW or visit Winterplace.com.

For the latest information on Winterplace and special programs, follow us on Facebook @winterplaceskiresort.

WEBCAMS

To stay up to date on the latest conditions and available terrain, please visit

the Snow Report.

Lootpress

Baldwin & Chamber host panel discussion on local labor market

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, joined Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ashley Vickers, as well as a host of area business leaders, on Wednesday for the “HELP WANTED – What’s going on with the local labor market?” summit. The event was highlighted by a panel discussion moderated by Baldwin, and was held in the Underwood Building at the West Virginia State Fair in Fairlea.
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Hello, pumpkins! Okes Family Farm hosts field day

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia is, once again, under the bountiful spell of autumn. Folks are pulling out their flannel shirts and team sweatshirts and heading to football games and festivals. For many in southern West Virginia, the fall season also means a trip to Okes Family Farm. Nestled in Raleigh County on Blue […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

32 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico brought to Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomed 32 new dogs into their shelter from Puerto Rico, and now, they’re in need of new homes. The dogs were part of an evacuation mission facilitated by Petco Love, an organization that is helping provide aid to shelters across Puerto Rico and Florida impacted by Hurricane […]
CHARLESTON, WV
