Essence
Let’s Be Real, The Black Girl Cosplay Revival Never Stopped
Cosplayers such as Kiera Please and TattedPoodle weigh in on the rise of the Black girl cosplay community. If you participated in the digital blogosphere of the early 2010s, you likely spent some time refining your online curatorial style on Tumblr, a once-preeminent site for online content creation. At its peak, the site hosted over 100 million unique blog posts every day, indicating two proven qualifiers for online visibility — the power of an infinite scroll home page and the staying power of community-based content curation, especially among the underrepresented. Black girls who find comfort in anime, gaming, and comic book universes demonstrated this by building a regenerative online community that continuously attracts new participants regardless of the sites that host them.
Essence
Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible
The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
Essence
Reginae Carter Spits Bars Ahead Of 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
The bars were written by her father Lil’ Wayne himself!. Talent sure does run in the family! On October 4, Reginae Carter – the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and author Toya Johnson – appeared ahead of the BET Hip Hop Awards in a cypher. The 23-year-old...
Essence
WATCH | HBCU Dance Teams Are The Standard
HBCU Majorette’s are the life of the party at every homecoming! Here are our favorite dance teams.
Essence
'It Was The Hardest Time Of My Life': Mia Thornton Of 'RHOP' On Her Cancer Scare And Where Things Stand With Her Mom
The unapologetic 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star dishes on her health, her family, and the biggest misconception about her ahead of the Season 7 premiere. Of all the things that one might say about Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton, one thing you can’t say about the businesswoman, wife and mother, is that she’s not a good time. In just a few minutes of chatting with her during an RHOP junket as she prepares for the new season of the show, I found myself laughing with her like we were old friends.
Essence
Trina Gets Emotional While Accepting 'I Am Hip Hop' Honor At BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
"[Thank you] for giving me my flowers while I am here to smell them," the rap legend said, dedicating the award to her late niece. Trina, one of the Queens of Southern Hip-Hop, received much-deserved recognition at BET’s 2022 Hip-Hop Awards. The self-proclaimed ‘Diamond Princess’ was on hand at...
"I Did The Opposite": People Are Revealing Realistic Dating And Safety Tips That First-Time Daters Should Follow At All Costs, And I Appreciate Their Honesty
"This will save time on meeting with people."
Essence
Sass And Shimmer: The Dazzling History Of Black Majorettes And Dance Lines
Beginning in the 1960s, young Black majorettes and dance troupes created a fascinating style of movement. This is the story of how they did it. At historically Black colleges and universities, halftime is when audience members rush back to their seats for the real show. The drum majors are stars, of course, but sharing the spotlight are smiling, limber dancers with moves so big, even the nosebleeds can see every detail. They prance alongside marching bands, or in the stands, then run through pre-choreographed eight counts. The sequence is first started by a single dancer in the front, followed by the rest of the team. Stadiums have fallen silent to soak in the glittering costumes and bold flourishes.
Essence
Forbes Releases Annual 50 Over 50 List—Here Are How Many Black Women Made It
The outlet compiled the list in an effort to prove that success has no age limit. Aaliyah once said age ain’t nothing but a number, and apparently Forbes agrees. The outlet recently released its second annual 50 Over 50: 2022 list which highlights groundbreaking women over the age of 50 years old.
Essence
The Impact Of Janet’s Creatively Liberating Album, ‘The Velvet Rope’
On this ground-breaking 1997 classic, the iconic entertainer explored themes such as bisexuality, domestic abuse, LGBTQ+ affairs, and other social issues once considered taboo in the music industry. On October 7, 1997, Janet Jackson released her critically acclaimed The Velvet Rope. In what was a stark contrast to her previous...
Essence
'The Nap Ministry' Founder Tricia Hersey On Rest As Protest Against White Supremacy And Capitalism
The activist on writing her new book, "Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto," during the pandemic and why its message will always be timely and necessary. “I’ve been feeling like I want to go to a ranch in Jamaica, a mountain somewhere where there’s no Wi-Fi, and lay down,” she tells ESSENCE. Hersey, the activist, theologian, performance artist and mind behind the organization and popular social media page The Nap Ministry, is always down for some rest. But she’s in need of it now more than ever after completing her very first book, Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto, due to be released Oct. 11. She’s been working on the book for two years, through a pandemic which brought plenty of sickness, death and exhaustion, through tight publishing industry deadlines and while parenting and handling the needs of everyday living.
Essence
14 Songs We Hope Rihanna Will Perform During Her Superbowl Set
We’ll take the whole ‘ANTI’ album, please and thank you!. 2022 was a big year for Rihanna. She announced her pregnancy and gave birth to her first child with longtime boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky. With a net worth of $1.7 billion, the Fenty Beauty CEO was placed on Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women for the third year in a row. Now, she’ll be performing at next year’s halftime show during the 2023 Superbowl. How philanthropic of her to give a whole performance during a football game, right?
Instagram still hosting self-harm images after Molly Russell inquest verdict
Instagram is breaking its promise to remove posts that glorify self-harm and suicide years after the death of the schoolgirl Molly Russell, Observer analysis has found. The photo-sharing app has long claimed it does not allow material that “promotes or glorifies self-harm or suicide” and says it removes content of this kind.
Essence
Why Michaela Coel Wants The People Of Ghana To See Her 'Wakanda Forever' Character
“I thought: I like that, I want to show that to Ghana," the actress said of taking on the role of a queer warrior woman in the newest Marvel film. Michaela Coel is no stranger to challenging perceptions and bringing about change with the content she creates. The actress hopes her role in the upcoming Marvel adventure, Wakanda Forever, will have a similar impact in her family’s native country.
Arthur the Aardvark returns with a new podcast. His headphones are still on wrong
The podcast will revisit tales from the former PBS TV series and narrate new stories about school, friendships and family. Listeners will also be able to send voice messages for Arthur to respond to.
Essence
Business Bandwagon: A Brief Timeline of Trendy Celebrity Companies
From NFTs to fragrances to skincare, these stars seem to all have the same business ideas...at the same time. The interest around NFTs has reached a fever pitch, with more and more public figures joining the craze daily. But with experts touting the metaverse as the future of the internet and the world as we know it, it’s understandable why celebs would want to get involved.
Essence
Jada Pinkett-Smith Set To Release Memoir Documenting Her Journey In Life, Love And The Film Industry
The book will chronicle the ‘Red Table Talk’ host’s “rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power.”. Actress and talk show host Jada Pinkett-Smith is set to publish a currently-untitled memoir with Dey...
Essence
Get To Know These Black Artists in NYC
Nothing speaks to the culture and vibrancy of a city like art—and New York City is no exception. And to fully engage in The Black Experience in NYC , we want to introduce you to some of the incredible Black artists who call this city home and show you where you can view some of their signature pieces.
Essence
Star Gazing: Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu Meet For The First Time At Paris Fashion Week
As Paris Fashion Week wound down, queens of R&B Soul and Pop linked up for what was, incredibly, their first time meeting face-to-face. Janet Jackson and Erykah Badu were spotted together exchanging pleasantries at a dinner for Valentino, held just outside the Lourve at Lou Lou Paris. Elsewhere in Europe,...
Essence
Nike Celebrates HBCU Culture And Communities With Latest Yardrunners Class And Product Collection
The athleisure brand also announced its Yardrunners Class of 2022. Nike just launched an exclusive collaboration with HBCUs and announced its third iteration of the Yardrunners Class. The sportswear brand’s latest collection features apparel and accessories from 19 HBCUs. The footwear was co-created with four women part of Nike’s...
