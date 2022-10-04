ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essence

Let’s Be Real, The Black Girl Cosplay Revival Never Stopped

Cosplayers such as Kiera Please and TattedPoodle weigh in on the rise of the Black girl cosplay community. If you participated in the digital blogosphere of the early 2010s, you likely spent some time refining your online curatorial style on Tumblr, a once-preeminent site for online content creation. At its peak, the site hosted over 100 million unique blog posts every day, indicating two proven qualifiers for online visibility — the power of an infinite scroll home page and the staying power of community-based content curation, especially among the underrepresented. Black girls who find comfort in anime, gaming, and comic book universes demonstrated this by building a regenerative online community that continuously attracts new participants regardless of the sites that host them.
Essence

Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible

The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
Essence

Reginae Carter Spits Bars Ahead Of 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards

The bars were written by her father Lil’ Wayne himself!. Talent sure does run in the family! On October 4, Reginae Carter – the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and author Toya Johnson – appeared ahead of the BET Hip Hop Awards in a cypher. The 23-year-old...
Georgia State
Essence

'It Was The Hardest Time Of My Life': Mia Thornton Of 'RHOP' On Her Cancer Scare And Where Things Stand With Her Mom

The unapologetic 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star dishes on her health, her family, and the biggest misconception about her ahead of the Season 7 premiere. Of all the things that one might say about Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton, one thing you can’t say about the businesswoman, wife and mother, is that she’s not a good time. In just a few minutes of chatting with her during an RHOP junket as she prepares for the new season of the show, I found myself laughing with her like we were old friends.
Essence

Sass And Shimmer: The Dazzling History Of Black Majorettes And Dance Lines

Beginning in the 1960s, young Black majorettes and dance troupes created a fascinating style of movement. This is the story of how they did it. At historically Black colleges and universities, halftime is when audience members rush back to their seats for the real show. The drum majors are stars, of course, but sharing the spotlight are smiling, limber dancers with moves so big, even the nosebleeds can see every detail. They prance alongside marching bands, or in the stands, then run through pre-choreographed eight counts. The sequence is first started by a single dancer in the front, followed by the rest of the team. Stadiums have fallen silent to soak in the glittering costumes and bold flourishes.
Dj Drama
Lil Baby
Essence

The Impact Of Janet’s Creatively Liberating Album, ‘The Velvet Rope’

On this ground-breaking 1997 classic, the iconic entertainer explored themes such as bisexuality, domestic abuse, LGBTQ+ affairs, and other social issues once considered taboo in the music industry. On October 7, 1997, Janet Jackson released her critically acclaimed The Velvet Rope. In what was a stark contrast to her previous...
Essence

'The Nap Ministry' Founder Tricia Hersey On Rest As Protest Against White Supremacy And Capitalism

The activist on writing her new book, "Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto," during the pandemic and why its message will always be timely and necessary. “I’ve been feeling like I want to go to a ranch in Jamaica, a mountain somewhere where there’s no Wi-Fi, and lay down,” she tells ESSENCE. Hersey, the activist, theologian, performance artist and mind behind the organization and popular social media page The Nap Ministry, is always down for some rest. But she’s in need of it now more than ever after completing her very first book, Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto, due to be released Oct. 11. She’s been working on the book for two years, through a pandemic which brought plenty of sickness, death and exhaustion, through tight publishing industry deadlines and while parenting and handling the needs of everyday living.
Essence

14 Songs We Hope Rihanna Will Perform During Her Superbowl Set

We’ll take the whole ‘ANTI’ album, please and thank you!. 2022 was a big year for Rihanna. She announced her pregnancy and gave birth to her first child with longtime boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky. With a net worth of $1.7 billion, the Fenty Beauty CEO was placed on Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women for the third year in a row. Now, she’ll be performing at next year’s halftime show during the 2023 Superbowl. How philanthropic of her to give a whole performance during a football game, right?
Essence

Why Michaela Coel Wants The People Of Ghana To See Her 'Wakanda Forever' Character

“I thought: I like that, I want to show that to Ghana," the actress said of taking on the role of a queer warrior woman in the newest Marvel film. Michaela Coel is no stranger to challenging perceptions and bringing about change with the content she creates. The actress hopes her role in the upcoming Marvel adventure, Wakanda Forever, will have a similar impact in her family’s native country.
WORLD
Essence

Business Bandwagon: A Brief Timeline of Trendy Celebrity Companies

From NFTs to fragrances to skincare, these stars seem to all have the same business ideas...at the same time. The interest around NFTs has reached a fever pitch, with more and more public figures joining the craze daily. But with experts touting the metaverse as the future of the internet and the world as we know it, it’s understandable why celebs would want to get involved.
Essence

Get To Know These Black Artists in NYC

Nothing speaks to the culture and vibrancy of a city like art—and New York City is no exception. And to fully engage in The Black Experience in NYC , we want to introduce you to some of the incredible Black artists who call this city home and show you where you can view some of their signature pieces.
