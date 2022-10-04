Read full article on original website
Watkins Glen Italian American Festival announces dates for 2023
WATKINS GLEN (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival Committee has announced dates for the 2023 festival. The annual festival is scheduled to take place at Clute Park in Watkins Glen from Friday, August 11, 2023, to Sunday, August 13, 2023. The Committee said that the first planning meeting for the 2023 festival will […]
WETM
Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 8 & 9
(WETM) — Looking for something to do this fall weekend? Here are some of the events happening around the Twin Tiers for the weekend of October 8 and 9. Date: Fri, Oct 07, 2022 , 6:00 p.m. Location: Mount Pishag State Park, Nature Center 28 Entrance Road. Contact: 570-297-2734.
Endicott is ‘The place to be this Halloween’
This October, the north side of Endicott is hosting several events to celebrate the Halloween season.
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Windsor Employee Donates Hand-Crafted Table and Chairs
For Windsor School District maintenance worker Robert Villecco, the Weeks Elementary library holds a lot of special memories. “I went to this school through all of elementary school and I remember as a little kid coming to this little nook and reading my first books.”. The tables and chairs were...
Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas gifts this month
(WETM) — Starting next week, Local Salvation Army locations will start accepting applications for families in need of gifts this holiday season. Appointments will be available at the following locations during these dates and times: Corning: October 12 – 14 The Corning Salvation army is located at 32 Denison Parkway East, Corning N.Y. You can […]
Cheesesteak Boss opening in Northgate Plaza
A local restaurant is moving back to Upper Front Street with a new name and a second location.
Boscov’s Store Entrance Rebuilt Just in Time For Downtown Parade
Work crews are completing repairs to the heavily-damaged main entrance to the Binghamton Boscov's department store. The Court Street entryway was closed for almost seven weeks after a car slammed into the doors and the surrounding brick structure. The repair project was delayed until needed materials for the job became...
Man cited for attempting to give away live pony as prize
Wellsboro, Pa. — A man was cited for attempting to offer a live six-year mini mare as a prize in an auction drawing at a fairground. Michael Cliver posted to Facebook on September 30, acknowledging there had been some questions about the auction. "We have had some concern about the giving away of the pony at our auction tomorrow," the post states. "I want to be clear there is no...
New business coming to old Number 5 building
A new business, called The Simply Space, is moving into the first level of the iconic Number 5 firehouse building on the South Side of Binghamton.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Path Through History Returns to Broome Co. This Weekend
Broome County is participating in the New York Path Through History Weekend. The event showcases a variety of locations across Broome county from Endicott to Binghamton. "It gives our residents and visitors to our community a little taste of what these great historic places have to offer and encourages them to come back again to learn more," says County Executive Jason Garnar. "So, we invite everyone whether you're in Broome County or outside Broome County to come outside this weekend and learn a little bit about the people and places that helped build Broome County. And, while you're here, grab something to eat or have a beer at one of our great restaurants."
Former Pat Mitchell’s Ice Cream Shop to Become Craft Brewery
Craft beer soon will be brewed at the site of what once was a Pat Mitchell's ice cream shop in Endicott. Crooked Mouth Brewing is setting up shop in a building at 231 Vestal Avenue, just west of the former Kmart Plaza. Although the building was used as an ice...
Boil water advisory for parts of Binghamton & Dickinson
According to the City of Binghamton, there has been a loss of pressure in the city's Ely Park Transmission Water Main between Ely Park Golf Course and Lagrange Street
whcuradio.com
Officials plan new parking lot, charging stations in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — More parking may be coming to a cemetery in Owego. The Friends of Evergreen Cemetery recently received a $25,000 grant to build a parking lot. It would be located on East Avenue. Owego officials are reviewing the project. Elsewhere in Owego, four electric vehicle charging...
A local football team honors the memory of one of their player’s father
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Christina Sulcer lost her husband Jesse Sulcer unexpectedly two years ago on October 2nd, 2020, leaving her to raise their two sons Jesse Jr. and Caleb. Jesse was the owner of 607 hot plates in Elmira heights. Both of their sons play on the Corning small fry football team. Two years […]
Boil Water Order Issued for Part of the City of Binghamton
The City of Binghamton is advising residents in part of the City and the Town of Dickinson near the Ely Park Golf Course that they will have to boil any water for consumption or cooking as a safety precaution. According to a statement issued by the City at 2:44 p.m....
991thewhale.com
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
ithaca.com
Car Wash Project Becomes Contentious
The proposed redevelopment of the former Thai Cuisine location on South Meadow has hit a road block that led to a bumpy few moments at the September 27 meeting of the City’s Planning Board. The project is modest by Ithaca’s current standards. The two buildings at 501-07 South Meadow...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endwell Man Honored with Pool Dedication
Ray Vanderpoel worked as the Park Manager for the Town of Union for over 35 years and today that hard work was recognized. Highland Park Pool in Endwell was renamed this morning to the Ray Vanderpoel Swim Center. "I'm just so honored that they thought about me to do something...
Latest numbers, October 6th
There has been a slight rise in Broome County COVID-19 cases and COVID-related hospitalizations since yesterday. But, the county does remain in the medium-risk zone for the virus.
94.3 Lite FM
Comments / 0