ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 8 & 9

(WETM) — Looking for something to do this fall weekend? Here are some of the events happening around the Twin Tiers for the weekend of October 8 and 9. Date: Fri, Oct 07, 2022 , 6:00 p.m. Location: Mount Pishag State Park, Nature Center 28 Entrance Road. Contact: 570-297-2734.
HORSEHEADS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides

Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
SIDNEY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barton, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Windsor Employee Donates Hand-Crafted Table and Chairs

For Windsor School District maintenance worker Robert Villecco, the Weeks Elementary library holds a lot of special memories. “I went to this school through all of elementary school and I remember as a little kid coming to this little nook and reading my first books.”. The tables and chairs were...
WINDSOR, NY
WETM 18 News

Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas gifts this month

(WETM) — Starting next week, Local Salvation Army locations will start accepting applications for families in need of gifts this holiday season. Appointments will be available at the following locations during these dates and times: Corning: October 12 – 14 The Corning Salvation army is located at 32 Denison Parkway East, Corning N.Y. You can […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Orchards#Tap Room#Corn Maze#Win
NorthcentralPA.com

Man cited for attempting to give away live pony as prize

Wellsboro, Pa. — A man was cited for attempting to offer a live six-year mini mare as a prize in an auction drawing at a fairground. Michael Cliver posted to Facebook on September 30, acknowledging there had been some questions about the auction. "We have had some concern about the giving away of the pony at our auction tomorrow," the post states. "I want to be clear there is no...
WESTFIELD, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Path Through History Returns to Broome Co. This Weekend

Broome County is participating in the New York Path Through History Weekend. The event showcases a variety of locations across Broome county from Endicott to Binghamton. "It gives our residents and visitors to our community a little taste of what these great historic places have to offer and encourages them to come back again to learn more," says County Executive Jason Garnar. "So, we invite everyone whether you're in Broome County or outside Broome County to come outside this weekend and learn a little bit about the people and places that helped build Broome County. And, while you're here, grab something to eat or have a beer at one of our great restaurants."
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
whcuradio.com

Officials plan new parking lot, charging stations in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — More parking may be coming to a cemetery in Owego. The Friends of Evergreen Cemetery recently received a $25,000 grant to build a parking lot. It would be located on East Avenue. Owego officials are reviewing the project. Elsewhere in Owego, four electric vehicle charging...
OWEGO, NY
ithaca.com

Car Wash Project Becomes Contentious

The proposed redevelopment of the former Thai Cuisine location on South Meadow has hit a road block that led to a bumpy few moments at the September 27 meeting of the City’s Planning Board. The project is modest by Ithaca’s current standards. The two buildings at 501-07 South Meadow...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endwell Man Honored with Pool Dedication

Ray Vanderpoel worked as the Park Manager for the Town of Union for over 35 years and today that hard work was recognized. Highland Park Pool in Endwell was renamed this morning to the Ray Vanderpoel Swim Center. "I'm just so honored that they thought about me to do something...
ENDWELL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy